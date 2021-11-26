ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ECB reveal their 12-point plan to tackle racism and discrimination in cricket... as chief Tom Harrison admits 'it feels like an earthquake has hit us' following Azeem Rafiq's explosive DCMS hearing

By Paul Newman for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Tom Harrison has described the racism scandal that has engulfed cricket as an 'earthquake' but insists he remains the right man to repair the widespread damage.

The ECB chief executive, speaking after the publication of the governing body's 12-point action plan to address equality, inclusion and diversity in the sport, is also adamant the crisis sparked by Azeem Rafiq's allegations against Yorkshire of racism can be a force for good.

'The last few weeks have been very tough for cricket,' said the beleaguered Harrison. 'I guess it feels like an earthquake has hit us with our game being portrayed in the worst possible way.

'But I think sometimes an earthquake can provide the opportunity to accelerate years and years of change in very quick time. Perhaps this is the shock that will bring this game together once and for all.'

Sportsmail revealed last week that Harrison, who came in for fierce criticism from MPs after Rafiq's emotional evidence to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee, plans to leave the ECB next year. But he remains determined to see this plan through.

'I am so committed to sorting this issue within the game,' he said. 'We've come out with some urgent significant action as a result of what's happened and I want to make sure we provide a more welcoming environment across our sport for everyone.

'It's something I've felt passionately about since I started this job and I'm not going to walk away from that now.'

But Harrison also has no plans to hand back his share of the £2.1million bonus it was revealed this year that senior executives within the governing body are receiving at a time of unprecedented crisis within the game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y4EXj_0d7ZjVYj00
Tom Harrison has not ruled out an independent regulator for cricket after the governing body published a 12-point plan to tackle racism and discrimination in the sport
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dCDvk_0d7ZjVYj00
It follows Azeem Rafiq's DCMS hearing earlier this month regarding the abuse he suffered at Yorkshire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R6W8C_0d7ZjVYj00
The ECB promised to review dressing room culture in all men and women's professional sides

'It's part of an employment contract and I don't think it's appropriate to discuss it here,' said Harrison when asked about a bonus that was effectively handed out to him for delivering the controversial Hundred competition this summer.

'It's a matter for the board and it was part of the contract I signed to join the ECB years ago. What you're seeing is an executive working its socks off to get to the bottom of this problem and take cricket to a better place. That's what we're committed to do.'

The ECB were embarrassed on Thursday when Leicestershire chair Mehmooda Duke, the only female chair among the counties and one of only two people of colour in such a role, resigned and seemingly took aim at Harrison as she went.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uprsp_0d7ZjVYj00
A full-scale review will also be conducted ahead of the 2022 season into providing accessible seating, food and beverage for all faiths and cultures at games

And Harrison admitted that the plan, which was delayed two days while changes were made to satisfy everyone within the sport's administration, might not go far enough in tackling what has clearly been prolonged institutionalised racism.

'I know there are people who feel we should have gone further and I'm probably in that camp myself but we have to get everyone in the game to agree to every one of these commitments in full,' he added.

'This is a truth and reconciliation exercise because until we have a better understanding of what the history of our game has been like for a lot of people it will be difficult to move forward with trust. We're not pretending this is the full solution but it's a start. We have a very long way to go.'

THE ECB'S 12-POINT PLAN

1. Adoption within three months of a standardised approach to reporting, investigating, and responding to complaints, allegations, and whistleblowing across the game.

2. Full promotion of the aims of the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) through proactive engagement with its investigations and recommendations.

3. Ongoing EDI training for all those who work in cricket, including all staff, volunteers, recreational club officials, umpires, directors, and coaches.

4. A full review of dressing room culture in all men's and women's professional teams, both domestic and international.

5. Delivery of a redesigned programme of player and coach education, addressing any gaps identified through the dressing room review.

6. Action to aid progress into professional teams of people from diverse backgrounds (especially South Asian, Black and less privileged youngsters) through measures to address i) talent identification and scouting, ii) education and diversity of coaches and iii) targeted support programmes for players from diverse or under-privileged backgrounds.

7. A full-scale review, in advance of the 2022 season, into the detection, enforcement, and sanctions against discriminatory and abusive crowd behaviour at each of our professional cricket grounds.

8. Delivery of plans (tailored to local communities) to ensure professional cricket venues are welcoming to all, including provision of accessible seating, food and beverage offering catering to all faiths and cultures, and the availability of facilities such as multi-faith rooms and alcohol-free zones.

9. Upgraded education in recreational cricket to ensure players, volunteers and coaches understand and champion inclusion and diversity in the game.

10. A commitment to best practice governance with targets for Board diversity (30% female, locally representative ethnicity by April 2022) and plans to increase diversity across the wider organisation. (Compliance will be subject to a “comply or explain” provision to ensure Counties can respect their own governance processes in making the required change).

11. The introduction of fairer recruitment processes through measures including the immediate adoption of anonymised recruitment tools for senior roles, open appointment processes for all roles and the use of balanced and diverse panels to assess interviews.

12. Every senior executive employed across the game will have personal EDI objectives as part of their annual performance targets, driving leadership accountability.

