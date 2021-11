Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 Episode 6, “Deus Ex Latrina,” is back to business as usual when they get themselves stuck In Chernobyl just before the meltdown. After the last few episodes of the series trying out something different yet still decidedly in its wheelhouse, it’s comforting to come back to time travel hijinx that we’re not expected to engage with for longer than a single episode. A certain part of the fun of the show is seeing how much they can mess up a time period before they can fix it and then bounce.

