ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Will Omicron variant stop first Fed rate hike?

By Logan Mohtashami
Housing Wire
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLife comes at you fast. During this Thanksgiving week, we went from higher yields and the first Fed rate hike storyline to a big drop in bond yields and scary headlines on a new COVID variant, Omicron. How do we make sense of all this? In this type of economic environment...

www.housingwire.com

Comments / 0

Related
Boston Herald

Ticker: Supreme Court denies hospital workers’ vax appeal; Powell: COVID variant clouds inflation, economic outlook

The Supreme Court has turned away an emergency appeal from employees at the largest hospital system in Massachusetts who object to the COVID-19 vaccine on religious grounds. Justice Stephen Breyer did not comment Monday in rejecting the request from employees at Mass General Brigham for a religious exemption to the system’s vaccine requirement. Lawyers for the employees said in court papers that six have been fired, one has resigned and another was vaccinated in order to remain employed.
CONGRESS & COURTS
StreetInsider.com

Inflation part of Fed rate hike test likely met in coming meetings: Powell

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell pauses while testifying before a Senate Banking Committee hybrid hearing on oversight of the Treasury Department and the Federal Reserve on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2021. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz. News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your...
BUSINESS
AFP

Fed's Powell warns Omicron poses risks to US economy

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 could slow the recovery of the US economy and labor market and also heighten uncertainty regarding inflation, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in testimony released Monday. Powell has consistently said the recent spike in inflation would be transitory, but acknowledged that the factors pushing US prices higher will "linger well into next year." The comments to be delivered to the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday indicate the central bank chief is growing more concerned about this year's price increases, which has put pressure on the central bank to raise interest rates more quickly. The Fed slashed interest rates to zero in the early days of the pandemic and flooded the financial system with liquidity, which together with massive government aid helped to prevent a more damaging economic downturn.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Mortgage#Inflation#Economic Environment#Covid#The Federal Reserve
poundsterlinglive.com

Pound / Dollar Rate Boosted by Fed Bet Unwind

Some unhelpful comments by the boss of Moderna have sparked another market decline and the U.S. Dollar is amongst the losers. The Euro, Franc and Yen are all trading higher on Tuesday, Nov. 30 after Stéphane Bancel, head of Moderna, said he foresees a "material drop" in the effectiveness of existing vaccines.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Treasuries Keep a Grip on Gains as Omicron May Delay Fed Hikes

(Bloomberg) -- Treasury yields fluctuated close to Friday’s lows as investors stood by bets the Federal Reserve will think twice about hiking interest rates amid concern over the impact of the omicron variant on the recovery. The two-year yield is right where it ended last week’s holiday-abbreviated session, while rates...
BUSINESS
KTLA

Powell: Fed may accelerate pullback in economic support to counter inflation

Chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday that the Federal Reserve will consider acting more quickly to dial back its ultra-low-interest rate policies to counter higher inflation, which Powell acknowledged will likely persist well into next year. The Fed has begun reducing its monthly bond purchases, which are intended to lower longer-term borrowing costs, at a pace […]
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
WTAJ

Stocks sink as omicron, rate worries rattle Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street’s losses deepened on Tuesday after the head of the Federal Reserve said it will consider shutting off its support for financial markets sooner than expected. The S&P 500 fell 1.9%. It was already down in the morning amid worries that the omicron variant would hit the global economy. Losses […]
STOCKS
AFP

Fed chair admits US inflation could prove 'persistent'

The wave of price increases that has complicated the US pandemic recovery could last longer than anticipated, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged Tuesday in testimony where he also opened the door to raising interest rates sooner. It was a distinct change of tone for the central bank chief who for months tried to assuage fears by saying the recent inflation spike would be "transitory," and pledged to be patient before raising interest rates. He now says it is time to retire that term. The uptick in inflation has put pressure on Powell and become a political liability for President Joe Biden, who is pushing Congress to pass a massive bill that would increase spending on social programs, climate projects and infrastructure. "Clearly the risk of more persistent inflation has risen," Powell told the Senate Banking Committee.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy