Will Omicron variant stop first Fed rate hike?

The wave of price increases that has complicated the US pandemic recovery could last longer than anticipated, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged Tuesday in testimony where he also opened the door to raising interest rates sooner.
It was a distinct change of tone for the central bank chief who for months tried to assuage fears by saying the recent inflation spike would be "transitory," and pledged to be patient before raising interest rates. He now says it is time to retire that term.
The uptick in inflation has put pressure on Powell and become a political liability for President Joe Biden, who is pushing Congress to pass a massive bill that would increase spending on social programs, climate projects and infrastructure.
"Clearly the risk of more persistent inflation has risen," Powell told the Senate Banking Committee.
