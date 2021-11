Wherever in the world Christmas is celebrated, certain traditions are also observed. Some are more or less obvious and general, like putting up Christmas trees, having succulent family dinners, and exchanging gifts, but there are others that, at first sight, seem to have little to do with Christmas. Nevertheless, they are deeply ingrained in the countries where they are practiced. We will tell you about the most unique Christmas traditions in the world and help you to understand what’s behind their meaning.

CELEBRATIONS ・ 4 DAYS AGO