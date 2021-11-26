ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Needham kicks 4 FGs, Bowling Green beats Ohio 21-10

Frankfort Times
 4 days ago

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Matt McDonald completed 24...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

First accuser testifies in Ghislaine Maxwell trial

It was an emotional day at the sex trafficking trial of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell. An accuser testified that Jeffrey Epstein abused her when she was 14. Epstein's longtime pilot testified that he flew powerful men, including Prince Andrew and former Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, on Epstein's private plane. Mola Lenghi reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Green, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Bowling Green, OH
Local
Kentucky Sports
City
Bowling Green, KY
State
Ohio State
Bowling Green, KY
Football
Bowling Green, KY
College Sports
Bowling Green, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
CBS News

Biden says Omicron variant is "cause for concern, not a cause for panic"

Washington — President Biden on Monday urged Americans to remain calm as scientists work to determine the strength and the transmissibility of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, saying the U.S. has the ability to deal with the new strain that is circulating the globe. The president, flanked by...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Needham#American Football#Ap#Bobcats
The Associated Press

Ex-Trump aide Meadows cooperating with House Jan. 6 panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mark Meadows, Donald Trump’s former chief of staff, is cooperating with a House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, putting off for now the panel’s threat to hold him in contempt, the committee’s chairman said Tuesday. The panel “will continue to assess his degree of compliance,”...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy