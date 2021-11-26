ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Encanto’ Enlists Composer Germaine Franco for Authentic Colombian Music Score

By Jon Burlingame
 4 days ago
One expects a Disney animated film to have great music. But when the setting is outside the United States, it’s especially crucial that the musical backdrop be true to the locale. Composer Germaine Franco does just that for “ Encanto .”

Franco, who co-wrote most of the songs and orchestrated the score for Disney’s “Coco,” set in Mexico, has become Hollywood’s go-to composer for authentic Latin flavors. She was co-composer on “Dora and the Lost City of Gold,” set in Peru; wrote additional music for the Dia de los Muertos musical “The Book of Life”; and scored the Starz series “Vida,” about Mexican-American sisters living in East L.A.

Originally from El Paso, her Mexican-American heritage and vast experience as a percussionist in Latin bands has served her well. She was the first Latina to be invited to join the Motion Picture Academy and the first to win an Annie for her work on “Coco.”

“Encanto” is set in Colombia, and although the songs are by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the score needed to “weave in and out of the songs, and tell the story of Mirabel [the central character] and her emotions,” she says, evoking a sense of “magical realism.”

It all began with the cumbia, Colombia’s national dance, which became a key element of the score. And while Franco could not visit the country because of the pandemic, she worked with Colombian musicians in L.A. and did extensive research into the colors of the region.

Traditional folk instruments played a big part in the score, Franco notes — not just accordion, the backbone of Colombian folk music, but also the tiple, a three-stringed guitar; the tambora bass drum; the gaita, a cactus-made flute; the arpa llerna, a harp; and the marimba de chonta, a percussion instrument specific to the region.

“Specific rhythms are applied to different characters,” Franco says, noting that the little boy Antonio is accompanied by Afro-Colombian rhythms.

Franco was inspired by a Hollywood Bowl performance by Carlos Vives, who performs Miranda’s “Colombia, Mi Encanto” in “Encanto.” The unique sound of Vives’ singers encouraged Franco to ask for a choral recording session… but not in L.A.

“The women of Colombia are also musicians and singers,” she explains. “They’re called cantadoras and they have this tradition, especially in the Afro-Colombian areas, where the women play percussion, chant and sing. I wanted that sound. So we did a session remotely in Colombia and they are singing [on the score].”

Miranda praises Franco’s work: “It was really important to me that we have a Latino music team for this movie. Our first meeting went really well and she just spoke so powerfully about the themes and instrumentation she wanted to use. The theme she found was so incredible. Particularly in the finale, there’s give and take between where my song ends and her score begins.”

Adds Franco: “The music and the storytelling are a huge fabric that works together. It’s such a joy because you get to be who you are. I spent a year on this score. I stopped all other projects, because I felt I needed to really focus and spend all my time on this.”

Variety

‘Insecure’ Alums Jean Elie and Mike Gauyo Score ‘Send Help’ Series at AMC’s Allblk

Allblk, AMC Networks’ streamer for Black content, has greenlit “Send Help,” a coming-of-age dark comedy created by “Insecure” recurring star Jean Elie and writer and story editor Mike Gauyo. “Send Help” will follow Fritz (Elie), a young first generation Haitian American struggling to overcome the challenges of “making it” in Hollywood, while coming to terms with a recent family tragedy. He relocates to L.A. from Brockton, Mass., all while trying to be the new man of the family and exploring the Southern California dating scene. Throughout the series, Fritz fights to conquer his feelings of imposter syndrome, the Hollywood community and...
TV SERIES
Variety

Why ‘Encanto’ and ‘House of Gucci’ Box Office Debuts Are Cause for Celebration… and Concern

For the first time in a long while, audiences were enticed to leave the couch for new movies that didn’t involve superheroes or speedy cars. Over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, Disney’s animated musical fable “Encanto” collected a leading $40.3 million between Wednesday and Sunday and MGM’s star-studded crime drama “House of Gucci” brought in $20 million in the same period, a solid haul for pandemic times. It’s an encouraging sign that family films and movies aimed at adult audiences can manage to be viable box office draws, especially when they are playing exclusively in theaters and are not available simultaneously on...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Encanto stars praise Disney movie's Colombian representation

Encanto stars Diane Guerrero and John Leguizamo have praised the new Disney movie's "powerful" Latin American representation, and its involvement of Colombian voice actors and artists. Set in a fantasy version of the country, Encanto follows Mirabel (Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Stephanie Beatriz), the only member of the Madrigal family who wasn't...
MOVIES
Person
Carlos Vives
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
IGN

Disney's Encanto - The Music of Encanto Official Featurette

Join Lin-Manuel Miranda ("Hamilton," "Moana") for a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of some of the music for Disney's Encanto. Encanto tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal—every child except one, Mirabel (voiced by Stephanie Beatriz). But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family's last hope.
MOVIES
Billboard

Inside the Music of Disney’s ‘Encanto’ With Lin-Manuel Miranda: ‘Anytime We Lean Into Authenticity, We Win’

Lin-Manuel Miranda talks musical inspiration behind Disney's new film, "Encanto," based on the magical realism and the music of Colombia. When I heard the accordion-heavy opening number for Disney’s upcoming animated musical film Encanto, my ears perked up. The vallenato song titled “The Family Madrigal” serves as more than just the introduction to this perfectly imperfect Colombian familia; it’s a nod to the folk music Colombians hold near and dear to their heart and identity.
MOVIES
Chicago Sun-Times

‘Encanto’: Joyful, colorful Disney musical teaches the value of family

The end credits for today’s animated films run for so long that, if you live within a mile or two of a theater, you might make it home before all the production supervisors and effects animators and character technical directors and environment look supervisors and visual effects artists and crowd/fix animators and layout artists and lighting and compositing artists et al. get their due.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Ranking the Top 20 Music Schools for Composing for Film and TV in 2021

After weathering more than a year and a half of the COVID-19 pandemic, most music schools in the U.S. are getting back to in-person classes and ensemble performances with vaccine requirements for students, faculty and staff. While instructors and students alike are breathing a sigh of relief at the prospect of a return to relative normality, Patrick Kirst, interim director of the USC Thornton School of Music, points out that a full school year incorporating remote classes via Zoom actually resulted in some permanent changes that were advantageous. “I felt for sure that I could show certain things on Zoom that...
LOS ANGELES, CA
#Folk Music#Peru#Latin#Starz#Mexican American#Afro Colombian
cntraveler.com

On Location: The Colombian Towns, Architecture, and Music that Inspired Disney's Encanto

For film directors and production designers, research trips offer a flood of information about a destination and culture. And for Disney's Encanto directors Byron Howard and Jared Bush, their two-week trip to Colombia was no different. With Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote the Disney flick's original songs, they traveled from Cartagena on the country's north coast to the lush valleys and national parks of central Colombia, absorbing as much detail as possible to inject into Disney's first feature-length animated musical set in Latin America. Those details—and the focus on Colombia's diversity of nature, music, people, food, and culture—are evident in the film from start to finish, thanks to this trip and the “Colombian Cultural Trust” that Disney assembled of local architects, documentarians, musicians, artists, botanists, and more.
MOVIES
NBC News

'Encanto': The music, joy and superpower of a multigenerational Latino family

In an age of big-screen superhero families like those of Marvel’s “Fantastic Four,” Pixar’s “The Incredibles” and DC’s “Shazam!” Disney wants to flip the script on viewers and put the spotlight on an ordinary 15-year-old Colombian girl, Mirabel, who struggles to keep her extended superhero family together as they lose their powers.
MOVIES
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

'Encanto' completes Lin-Manuel Miranda's 2021 domination of movie musicals

Lin-Manuel Miranda concludes his domination of 2021 movie musicals with the droll, vibrant “Encanto.”. Following “In the Heights” (which he wrote and appeared in), the animated “Vivo” (in which he starred) and “Tick, Tick ... Boom!” (his directing debut), “Encanto” (for which he wrote the music) is a buoyant fairy tale set in Colombia. Its main character is Mirabel Madrigal, whose family members all look a bit like the late Olympia Dukakis. Each has a special power that was revealed to them when they came of age — except Mirabel. She feels like the odd one out because she doesn’t have the super strength or speed that various family members use, as her grandmother says, “to serve this community and strengthen their hope.”
MOVIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Music
thedigitalfix.com

Encanto producer Clark Spencer on making his first musical movie for Disney

Encanto is the latest animated movie to come out of Disney and it’s one of the most colourful and vibrant musical movies from the studio yet. Telling the story of the magical Madrigal family in Colombia, the Disney movie is full of charming characters, elaborate backgrounds and catchy tunes. We sat down with Clark Spencer, president of Walt Disney Animation Studios and a producer on the new film, to discuss what it was like making Encanto.
MOVIES
Variety

Ventana Sur Animation! Pitch ‘Ainbo: Spirit of the Amazon’ Blasts Past $11 Million Worldwide (EXCLUSIVE)

In Dec. 2018, two years after he had picked up “Ainbo: Spirit of the Amazon” at the first edition of Ventana Sur’s Animation!, Edward Noeltner’s Cinema Management Group (CMG) announced he had pre-sold it to over half the planet. Further deals followed with Signature for the U.K. and Rialto for Australia/New Zealand. Even before COVID-19 struck, independent movies’ worldwide sales roll-outs were getting increasingly rare. It’s one thing, moreover, for titles to sell, another for them to register any kind of real impact at the box office. But in 2021, despite theater closures and COVID-19 protocols, “Ainbo: Spirit of the Forest” looks...
MOVIES
Variety

How ‘The Noise of Engines’ Director Philippe Gregoire Pulled Off the Ultimate Family Movie

As he took questions both onstage and later out on the street following a Sunday night screening at the Torino Film Festival – where his film, “The Noise of Engines,” played in competition – director Philippe Grégoire found himself on the opposite end of an interaction he knew all too well. Like so many filmmakers, Grégoire himself was once an eager festivalgoer, often staying late after a screening to hear this or that director speak about their craft; in a move perhaps less common, Grégoire could pinpoint one of those moments – a Q&A with fellow Quebecois director Denis Côté, to...
MOVIES
film-book.com

Film Review: ENCANTO (2021): New Disney Film About A Young Colombian Girl Shines Bright

Encanto (2021) Film Review, a movie directed by Jared Bush, Byron Howard and Charise Castro Smith and starring Stephanie Beatriz, Maria Cecilia Botero, John Leguizamo, Mauro Castillo, Jessica Darrow, Angie Cepeda, Carolina Gaitan, Diane Guerrero, Wilmer Valderrama, Rhenzy Feliz, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Adassa, Maluma, Juan Castano, Sarah-Nicole Robles and Hector Elias.
MOVIES
