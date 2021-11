Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp called the 4-0 demolition of Arsenal “an impressive result” as his side returned to winning ways.Last time out before the international break the Reds lost their 26-game unbeaten run with defeat at West Ham but bounced back in some style by clinically taking apart the Gunners as their 10-match streak without defeat ended.Sadio Mane opened the scoring late in the first half before the hosts ran away with it after the break as Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah and substitute Takumi Minamino – with his first touch – all got on the scoresheet at Anfield.Combining maturity and...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO