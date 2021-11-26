LOOKING BACK: That time nuclear bombs were detonated beneath Colorado

Photo Credit: DutchScenery (iStock).

Though most assume the only application for a nuclear bomb is in warfare (or maybe stopping a planet-killer asteroid from colliding with earth), experiments were conducted in Colorado to determine if these deadly and expensive creations could have a use in peacetime.

Dubbed Project Rulison, a 40-kiloton nuclear explosion was set off underground in the 1960s in Garfield County in pursuit of releasing natural gas.

Project Rulison was part of the greater Project Plowshare, which was an attempt by the United States government to find peaceful uses of nuclear devices. Project Plowshare used nuclear technology to experiment with rock blasting, chemical element manufacturing, and mining, among other things. One other goal of the project was to determine if nuclear weapons could be used to free untouched pockets of natural gas.

Liberating natural gas was the goal of Project Rulison, operating under the assumption that a nuclear blast would allow access to untapped collections of the resource that was inaccessible via other means.

On September 10, 1969, a 40-kiloton nuclear explosion was detonated approximately 8,400 feet beneath the ground, roughly eight miles southeast of the town of Grand Valley (now called Parachute). The test was a success, with large amounts of natural gas being released as a result.

While releasing gas was the goal, there was a catch. The gas that was released was deemed to be too radioactive for use.

Three 33-kiloton nuclear devices would be detonated several years later, in May of 1973, 36 miles northwest of Rifle during Project Rio Blanco. This would be the third and final 'natural gas stimulation' test that took place in the American West as part of Project Plowshare, with the first being a test that took place in 1967 in New Mexico.

In total, 27 nuclear tests were conducted as part of Project Plowshare, most of which sought to accomplish other goals outside of natural gas release. These experiments related to the peaceful use of nuclear blasting took place from 1957 to 1973, with the project officially terminated in 1977.

Following the Project Rulison testing, the Department of Energy started a site clean-up, which wasn't completed until 1998.

The site is now commemorated by a small sign, which can reportedly be found via Garfield County Route 338.