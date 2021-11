Newswise — The American Cancer Society (ACS) has announced an $80,000 partnership with Atlantic Health System Cancer Care to help encourage more New Jersey women to get screening mammograms, as part of the national Return to Screening (RTS) initiative. Atlantic Health System is part of an overarching cohort with more than 51 institutions across the country to drive quality improvement processes and interventions in order to deliver cancer screenings appropriately, safely, and equitably during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

CANCER ・ 8 DAYS AGO