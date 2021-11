EastEnders spoilers follow. New EastEnders photos are revealing the aftermath of Rocky's dramatic fainting at the end of Tuesday's (November 22) episode. The new glimpses into what's coming up later this week show Sonia Fowler and Kathy Beale's shock at discovering Rocky Cotton collapsed in the kitchen. He returned home following a surprise birthday party thrown by Sonia (who still believes he's her dad, when, in reality, he's Dotty's uncle and they're trying to scam her), and dramatically clutched his chest.

