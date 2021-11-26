Affirm Holdings stock rides high as stay-at-home trade resurges

The VanEck Digital Transformation ETF invests across companies in the digital assets industry. The VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP) invests in stocks directly involved with cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies. While the surging price of Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has captured much of the headlines this year, the attraction here is an entire ecosystem of companies that are benefiting from the positive momentum with related products and services. Indeed, there is a sense that the long-term outlook for crypto is stronger than ever with a growing recognition that this market segment is just getting started. We are bullish on the DAPP ETF which we believe can outperform cryptocurrencies going forward and is a good option for investors to capture targeted exposure to high-growth crypto equities.

STOCKS ・ 6 HOURS AGO