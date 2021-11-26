Affirm Holdings stock rides high as stay-at-home trade resurges

November 30, 2021 - The parent company of St. Petersburg-based community bank First Home Bank will begin trading its common stock Tuesday, Nov. 30 on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “BAFN”. The public stock trading from BayFirst Financial Corp., the parent company of First Home Bank, means it will become the only Nasdaq-listed bank holding company headquartered on the west coast of Florida and one of only seven in the state. “Receiving approval to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market marks a pivotal moment in our history. It will aid greatly in our efforts to grow our banking franchise, increase our visibility among investors, provide additional liquidity to shareholders, and ultimately stake our claim as the bank of Tampa Bay," CEO Anthony Leo said in a press release.
Comments / 0