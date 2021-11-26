ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Affirm Holdings stock rides high as stay-at-home trade resurges

By Liz Kiesche
Seekingalpha.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith stay-at-home stocks back in play due to the South African variant of the COVID virus, Affirm Holdings (AFRM +3.2%) stock also gains, likely on the expectation that more people...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

Scotiabank receives approval to buy back up to 24M of its common shares

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to repurchase up to 24M of its common shares, representing approximately 2% of the 1,215,705,098 shares issued and outstanding as of November 22, 2021. The bank believes that the buyback at market prices may be an appropriate use of its funds to generate shareholder...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Suncor Stock: Price Still Lagging Commodity Inflation And Dividends To Remain Attractive

Upstream production is to be supported by the diminishing effect of Syncrude maintenance and the delivery of Buzzard II; while mid to downstream growth remains robust. Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) is a Calgary-based energy company with a presence in the upstream to midstream part of the crude oil space as well as a stronghold in Canadian downstream operations. We're incredibly bullish on the stock and think it may be an excellent dividend play moving forward. The stock has gained significant support from elevated energy prices and recovering supply chains of late, and it's only natural for investors to doubt its prospects amid the emergence of the latest covid variant (Omicron) after a period of stagnating oil and gas prices; here's our take.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Square upgraded to Neutral at BofA on more balanced risk/reward

Bank of America Securities analyst Jason Kupferberg upgrades Square (NYSE:SQ) to Neutral as he sees the stock's risk more accurately price in. Square (SQ) stock is trading ~25% below its August highs and down ~15% since its earnings on Nov. 4. Lifts price target to $221 from $210; now based...
STOCKS
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete-based First Home Bank begins trading common stock on NASDAQ

November 30, 2021 - The parent company of St. Petersburg-based community bank First Home Bank will begin trading its common stock Tuesday, Nov. 30 on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “BAFN”. The public stock trading from BayFirst Financial Corp., the parent company of First Home Bank, means it will become the only Nasdaq-listed bank holding company headquartered on the west coast of Florida and one of only seven in the state. “Receiving approval to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market marks a pivotal moment in our history. It will aid greatly in our efforts to grow our banking franchise, increase our visibility among investors, provide additional liquidity to shareholders, and ultimately stake our claim as the bank of Tampa Bay," CEO Anthony Leo said in a press release.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech Company#South African#Covid#Affirm Holdings#Fintech#Bnpl#Pypl#Adyen#Otcpk#Adyey#Zoom Video
Seekingalpha.com

AutoZone looks to extend long streak of profit beats next week

Wells Fargo is constructive on AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) ahead of the retailer's earnings report next week. Analyst Zachary Fadem notes that AZO shares have outperformed (+16% vs. +6.8% SPX) since FQ4 with EPS revisions likely moving higher and defensive/quality characteristics increasingly well suited for today's volatile market backdrop. "Based on our...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

DAPP: Targeted Exposure To The Leading Crypto Stocks

The VanEck Digital Transformation ETF invests across companies in the digital assets industry. The VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP) invests in stocks directly involved with cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies. While the surging price of Bitcoin (BTC-USD) has captured much of the headlines this year, the attraction here is an entire ecosystem of companies that are benefiting from the positive momentum with related products and services. Indeed, there is a sense that the long-term outlook for crypto is stronger than ever with a growing recognition that this market segment is just getting started. We are bullish on the DAPP ETF which we believe can outperform cryptocurrencies going forward and is a good option for investors to capture targeted exposure to high-growth crypto equities.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq drop as Omicron delays rate liftoff expectations

Volatility remains the overriding theme as investors try to suss out exactly how Omicron will affect everything from lockdowns and travel bans to monetary policy. U.S. equity markets turn negative again after Monday's bounce, while investors turn to the safety of Treasurys. The Dow drops 0.8%, the S&P 500 falls 0.6% and the Nasdaq drifts down 0.4% at the open.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Hot Stocks: DLTR downgrade; JKS earnings; INTU, ARRY offerings; MEIP clinical data

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) represented one of the highest-profile names making headlines in Tuesday's pre-market action. Shares retreated following a downgrade from Goldman Sachs. JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) also experienced selling pressure in pre-market trading, weighed down by lackluster revenue performance in its latest quarterly results. Meanwhile, a secondary offering of stock sent...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Seekingalpha.com

Bank of Nova Scotia stock gains after Q4 earnings beat, dividend hike

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) stock rises 1.4% in premarket trading after the bank boosts its quarterly dividend and fiscal Q4 earnings exceed consensus, driven by strong growth in its international banking and lower provision for loan losses. "As we look forward to 2022, we expect to deliver strong growth...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

HP Enterprise falls 6% as current-quarter profit forecast looks light

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) has dipped another 6% after hours following fiscal fourth-quarter earnings where it topped profit expectations but issued Q1 earnings guidance that looked light compared to Wall Street estimates. Revenues rose 1.9% to $7.35 billion, with broad but modest gains across segments. The best grower in percentage...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Allbirds falls after posting its first earnings report as public company

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) reports revenue jumped 33% in Q3 to $63M and gross profit rose 36% to $34M. The retailer points to "robust" consumer demand in the United States and a strong response to new footwear and performance apparel product launches. Adjusted EBITDA was -$6.3M vs. -$3.8M a year ago. The company ended the quarter with a cash position of $65M and $40M available under its revolving credit agreement.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF builds strength thanks to Facebook's name change

The five-month-old Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:META) has enjoyed capital inflows every market day since Facebook announced plans to change its name to Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) on Oct. 28. Facebook, which is the world's seventh-largest company by market cap, said last month that it's shifting its focus from traditional social...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

GlobalFoundries shares rise on earnings beat in first public report

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) shares rose in after-hours trading as the company beat earnings estimates. In the company's third-quarter, GlobalFoundries (GFS) earned one cent a share on $1.7 billion in revenue, up 5% sequentially and 56% year-over-year. Analysts surveyed by Wall Street expected a loss of one cent per share on $1.7...
MARKETS
InvestorPlace

7 Energy Stocks to Buy to Ride the Rally in Commodities

Investors who have held energy stocks or commodities-related stocks over the past two years have done tremendously well. Indeed, last year would have been among the most difficult times to invest in these asset classes. Commodities prices had crashed, as the supply and demand outlook for anything commodities-related appeared to...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Zillow Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

On the one hand, Zillow (NASDAQ:ZG)(NASDAQ:Z) pulling the plug on its iBuying business is certainly disappointing from a long-term investor's perspective. On the other hand, Zillow has a massively profitable core business and now trades for 40% less than it did a few weeks ago. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Nov. 9, Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel, CFP®, along with real estate analysts Matt Argersinger and Anthony Schiavone discuss whether Zillow is worth owning now.
STOCKS
Street.Com

For a Good Trade Setup, Stay on the 'Grid'

Just when things look the worst, the market comes roaring back to life The dip after Monday's gap didn't lastThat's a great sign for bulls, especially if we can hold into the end of the dayTech is the strongest, with a leap back above the 21-day simple moving average (SMA). The S&P 500 is hitting that level intraday and will need a little burst i...
STOCKS
stockmarket.com

Top Stocks To Buy Now? 4 Stay-At-Home Stocks To Know

Should Investors Be Buying These Stay-At-Home Stocks Ahead Of December 2021?. Stay-at-home stocks appear to be a returning theme in the stock market today. After taking a break for Thanksgiving, investors were immediately hit with news on the pandemic front. Namely, a new COVID variant was discovered in South Africa with “many more mutations” than expected according to Professor Tulio de Oliveira, director of the Center for Epidemic Response and Innovation. As a result, the World Health Organization (WHO) is also holding emergency sessions to better compile data on the variant. Overall, with a new variant seemingly mutating aggressively, investors’ fears are not unwarranted. With that said, stay-at-home stocks could be worth checking out now.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy