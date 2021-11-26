ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden administration oil drilling review proposes higher fees, development

By Reuters
 4 days ago
(Reuters) -The Biden administration proposed a slew of changes on Friday to the nation’s federal oil and gas leasing program, including hiking fees on drilling companies to keep them out of sensitive wildlife and cultural zones. The recommendations followed a months-long review aimed at ensuring drilling on federal lands...

