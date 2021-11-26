ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

U.S. President Biden says not considering new vaccine mandates

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
NANTUCKET, Mass (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday his administration was not considering new...

TIME

Why the Omicron Variant Is a New Political Test for Joe Biden

One of Joe Biden’s greatest political vulnerabilities going into next year is a mutating virus . Voters do not seem to be rewarding President Biden for his big-dollar legislative accomplishments. He’s getting declining marks in polls for his handling of the pandemic, despite having signed into law trillions of dollars in pandemic funding and ensuring there are enough vaccines to protect those willing to get them. His approval rating has dropped to the low 40s.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Shore News Network

Courts block two Biden administration COVID vaccine mandates

(Reuters) -The Biden administration was blocked on Tuesday from enforcing two mandates requiring millions of American workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, a key part of its strategy for controlling the spread of the coronavirus. U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty in Monroe, Louisiana, temporarily blocked the Centers for Medicare &...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Joe Biden
The Cullman Tribune

Attorney General Steve Marshall wins nationwide injunction against Biden’s healthcare-worker vaccine mandate

MONTGOMERY, Ala.—Attorney General Steve Marshall announced a court victory against President Biden’s healthcare-worker vaccine mandate as a federal court granted his motion to block the sweeping and illegal healthcare-worker vaccine mandate. Tuesday, the United States District Court for the Western District of Louisiana granted a motion for preliminary injunction in the case, which was filed […]
U.S. POLITICS
WDIO-TV

Biden pushes shots, not more restrictions as variant spreads

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden will urge Americans to get vaccinated and to receive a booster shot, as he seeks to quell concerns over the newly-identified COVID-19 variant named omicron. But he won't immediately push for more restrictions to stop the spread of the virus. That's according to Dr....
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

As omicron threatens US, is Biden up to the task?

Americans don’t hate Joe Biden; they just think he’s incompetent. With omicron, the highly contagious new COVID mutation barreling down on us, that’s not reassuring. It is also not speculation; it’s the reading from the most recent Economist/YouGov poll, which found only 17% of the nation approves strongly of Biden’s performance even as 39% like him as a person.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Fox and Friends hosts suggest new Covid variant was made up by Democrats to help Biden

US President Joe Biden was seemingly blamed by Fox & Friends hosts for the discovery of a new Covid variant after the US introduced travel bans on several southern African countries. As the hosts of Fox and Friends pointed out on Saturday, lockdown measures – despite not being introduced by the federal government – were a reason behind the current supply chain crisis and a rising cost of living that was starting to be felt by US consumers. Pete Buttigieg, the US transportation secretary, also said in recent days that the US “can’t fix the supply...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
South Africa
New York Post

Biden and Fauci’s Omicron travel ban ‘worse than useless,’ critics say

Critics took aim Saturday at White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci and President Biden for their “worse than useless” response to the highly contagious Omicron variant of COVID-19. “No worries, travel ban begins next week because you know, variants don’t spread on holiday weekends,” Republican Rep. Thomas Massie...
POTUS
Business Insider

Biden is telling allies he'll run in 2024 but one Democratic donor said many are just 'praying that Trump runs,' report says

President Joe Biden says he's running for reelection in 2024 despite his sinking approval ratings. One Democratic donor told The Washington Post he thinks any Democrat could beat Donald Trump. Trump has not officially announced a 2024 campaign but has teased it multiple times. President Joe Biden is telling people...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Buttigieg says vaccine mandate for U.S. flights isn’t necessary

Despite a recent push from dozens of lawmakers for the United States to add a vaccination requirement on domestic flights, the prospect of a federal mandate is looking slim. During an interview Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said strategies other than a vaccine mandate — such as requiring masks and vaccinating travel industry workers — are “highly effective.” The Transportation Security Administration has extended the federal mask mandate for planes, airports, trains and other mass transportation through Jan. 18, 2022.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Biden says U.S. considering diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics

WASHINGTON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The United States is considering a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics, President Joe Biden confirmed on Thursday, a move that would be aimed at protesting China's human rights record, including what Washington says is genocide against minority Muslims. "Something we're considering," Biden said when...
SPORTS
