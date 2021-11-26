ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Logan Paul’s $9 Million Encino Mansion Is for Sale (PHOTOS)

By Alicia Selin
92.9 NIN
92.9 NIN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Take a tour of YouTuber Logan Paul's $9 million California mansion that's currently for sale. The infamous YouTube star has moved from Los Angeles to Puerto Rico. According to Dirt, the reason for the controversial influencer's move...

929nin.com

Comments / 0

Related
Riverside Press Enterprise

Jackie Autry’s former Palm Springs mansion asks $11.8 million

Up for grabs at $11.75 million is an Old Las Palmas estate in Palm Springs previously owned by Jackie Autry, the former owner of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim and widow of the late “Singing Cowboy” and actor Gene Autry. The seller took ownership of the circa-1927 property from...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Laredo Morning Times

Hailee Steinfeld Buys John Fogerty’s Elegant Encino Mansion for $8M

The rocker John Fogerty has handed off his Encino, CA, estate to his fellow musician and actress Hailee Steinfeld, the website Dirt reported. The “Dickinson” star paid a hefty $7,975,000 for the property. That high-flying price provided the former Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman with a profit. Fogerty paid $6.75 million for the property in 2018.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Mercury News

Photos: Elon Musk sells Hillsborough mansion for $32 million

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has sold his Hillsborough mansion listed for $31.99 million, reports Realtor.com. Musk, who also founded aerospace company SpaceX, originally put the home for sale in June for $37.5 million, but reduced the price last month after announcing that the electric-car manufacturer will move its headquarters from Palo Alto to Austin, Texas.
HILLSBOROUGH, CA
Mercury News

Laguna Beach mansion breaks Orange County record sale price at $70 million

An oceanfront estate in Laguna Beach’s guard-gated Abalone Point has quietly changed hands for $70 million, shattering Orange County’s all-time price record. The 18,000-square-foot, Italian palazzo-style residence with a five-bedroom main house, all-glass guest house and an ocean-facing pool sold Nov. 18 in an off-market deal, besting the Crystal Cove mansion that sold for $61 million in 2020. Hedge fund billionaire Joseph E. Edelman, founder and CEO of the New York-based Perceptive Advisors, is the new owner as first reported by the Wall Street Journal and independently confirmed by the Southern California News Group through a records search.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
MassLive.com

Madonna sad over dog’s sale of her former mansion

Madonna has expressed (faux) sadness that the world’s richest dog, Gunther VI, is selling her former mansion in Miami. Gunther VI was named the world’s richest dog after his late owner, German Countess Karlotta Leibenstein, named Gunther III, the current dog’s grandfather, as the heir of her estate. She died in 1992 and the estate is managed by The Gunther Corporation, which was established to ensure the German Shepherds are cared for.
PETS
houseandhome.com

Tour Kelly Clarkson’s $10M Encino Listing

Singer Kelly Clarkson shot to fame as the first-ever winner of American Idol in 2002 and, 19 years later, her career is still going strong. Known for her warm and down-to-earth personality, the interior of her Encino listing is a reflection of just that. Listed for $9,995 million, this almost 10,000-square-foot space is designed with comfort and functionality in mind.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Logan Paul
Person
Robert Byrd
Deadline

WME Agent Robert Newman & Family Mourn Loss Of Daughter Leah From Postpartum Complications

WME’s Robert Newman, one of the best liked and most prominent literary agents in Hollywood, suffered a tragedy last week. He wrote a short note for the community as he and his family grieves. The Newmans have our profound condolences.  On Monday, November 22, 2021, Leah Stephanie Newman gave birth to her beautiful daughter, Beatrice Violet. Beatrice’s mother, our beloved daughter and sister, Leah passed away unexpectedly from unknown postpartum complications at Cedars Sinai Medical Center on Wednesday, November 24. Beatrice will be lovingly raised by Leah’s parents, Cindy and Robert Newman. To know Leah was to love her. She was an...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youtuber
Popculture

Arlene Dahl, Legendary Actress and Mother to Lorenzo Lamas, Dead at 96

Arlene Dahl, one of the last surviving stars of the Golden Age of Hollywood, died on Monday, her son, Falcon Crest actor Lorenzo Lamas, announced. Dahl was 96. Her film and television career began in the late 1940s and continued into the late 1990s. Dahl was also an entrepreneur, starting her own business, Arlene Dahl Enterprises, in the 1950s.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
bigblueunbiased.com

Seth Rogen Ripped for Downplaying Rising Crime in Los Angeles: ‘White Rich Privilege at Its Finest’

Seth Rogen, a multi-millionaire Hollywood star, has been severely ridiculed on social media for his “privileged” reaction to increased crime in Los Angeles. “It’s called living in a major city,” the actor-producer told YouTuber Casey Neistat, who said that he was robbed when his car was broken into, “because Los Angeles is a crime-riddled 3rd world shithole.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
947wls.com

Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder have apparently been married for almost 30 years

Film stars Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder may have unwittingly shared one of Hollywood’s longest-lasting marriages for almost the last 30 years. In the 1992 film, “Bram Stoker’s Dracula,” the two actors shared a scene in which they were married by an actual Romanian priest. And they haven’t divorced or married anyone else since the film.
CELEBRITIES
92.9 NIN

92.9 NIN

Wichita Falls, TX
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
803K+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 KNIN plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy