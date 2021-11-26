Phoenix police say toddler who fell into pool has died

PHOENIX (AP) — A 2-year-old girl who was pulled from a backyard pool in central Phoenix on Thanksgiving Day has died., Phoenix police said Friday.

The toddler has been identified as Rosemary Solis and her death is being investigated as a “tragic accident,” police spokeswoman Sgt. Ann Justus said.

Emergency crews were called to the home Thursday morning after Rosemary had been pulled from the water after being submerged for an unknown period of time. She was taken to a hospital but efforts to save her live failed.

Justus said her death should be a reminder to watch children around water since it only takes a few minutes for a child to drown if they fall into a pool.

In another Thanksgiving Day incident, a toddler who was pulled from a backyard pool in Tempe by a family member is expected to recover. Tempe police say the 22-month-old child was found in the pool at a vacation rental home and was hospitalized.