Public Safety

Gunmen open fire on bus in Kosovo, leaving 3 dead, 1 injured

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Unknown gunmen opened fire on a bus carrying teenagers in western Kosovo Friday, killing three people and injuring another, police and media reports said.

The bus came under attack in Gllogjan, 90 kilometers (55 miles) west of the capital Pristina by masked men, reports said. The driver and two teenaged passengers were killed while another teenager on the bus was injured.

Police and the prosecutor’s office in the nearby city of Peja confirmed the attack and the deaths. The motive of the attack was unclear.

Besnik Ibraj, of the hospital emergency unit in Peja said the injured teenager was in stable health conditions, according to the Koha newspaper’s website.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kosovo Police#Gunmen#Pristina
TheDailyBeast

1 Dead, 3 Injured After Hamas Gunman Opens Fire in Jerusalem Old City

A Palestinian member of Hamas was killed by Israeli security forces after he fatally shot one person and wounded three others with a sub-machine gun Sunday morning. The incident took place near the gate to Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, which is the third holiest site for Muslims and the site of two Jewish temples. The shooting was the second attack in the last four days in the city of Jerusalem and comes on the heels of the UK’s ban of Hamas as a terrorist group. “On a morning like this one can draw support from the (British) decision to delineate Hamas,” Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told his cabinet on Sunday. “Including what is called its political wing—as a terrorist organization.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Video shows moment three gunmen opened fire outside NYC music event

Dramatic video captures the moment two gunmen opened fire outside a Manhattan building being rented for a pop-up music event Tuesday. The teen attackers — who are reputed members of the “Trained to Blow” crew and the “Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation Crew” — are seen blasting away at four men who had just left an underground rap show that was promoted on social media as “We On Tour Tuesday.”
MANHATTAN, NY
8newsnow.com

Deadly shooting at Summerlin restaurant leaves one dead, 1 injured

Restaurant company reacts to shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured in Summerlin, suspect remains at large. Deadly shooting at Summerlin restaurant leaves one dead, 1 injured. Driver crashes through wall and into home's swimming pool, Police suspect impairment. More adults getting their tonsils out to cure snoring. Witnesses say...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Three Killed in Kosovo Bus Shooting

PRISTINA (Reuters) - A bus driver and two teenager were killed in western Kosovo when a masked man opened fire in a bus carrying passengers including school pupils returning home, a police commander said on Friday. "We believe it was only one attacker and we are doing everything to find...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABQJournal

Crashes leave 1 dead, 2 critically injured

Albuquerque police Wednesday evening were investigating two crashes, including one that left a pedestrian dead on East Central. Daren DeAguero, a police spokesman, said the fatal crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian occurred some time before 6:30 p.m. at Central and Pennsylvania. He said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

