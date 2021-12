MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (WCCO) — Many of us will likely be turning to our smartphones or computers Monday to do some shopping. Cyber Monday has begun, and one of the busiest sites will most likely be Amazon. An Amazon facility in Maple Grove was filled with packages ready to be delivered Monday. Those packages were purchases made on Black Friday, and anything purchased on Cyber Monday will be in the facility in a few days. (credit: CBS) Employees who work at the Maple Grove facility were here until 8 p.m. Sunday and then back in at 2 a.m. to make sure they’re getting...

MAPLE GROVE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO