Michigan State suspends frat following student's death

By Lexi Lonas
 4 days ago
Michigan State University has suspended one of its fraternities following the death of a student on Saturday.

University spokesperson Dan Olsen told the Lansing State Journal in an interview published Wednesday that Pi Alpha Phi has been suspended after a 21-year-old student died at a party off-campus.

Phat Nguyen was found unresponsive by the East Lansing Police Department and later identified by the Ingham County Medical Examiner's Office, police said in a statement.

Authorities attempted to perform life-saving measures on Nguyen but he was eventually declared dead at the scene.

Police say alcohol could have played a factor in the student's death and that a final autopsy report could be expected in six to eight weeks.

"We are heartbroken by this loss to our Spartan community and our thoughts and prayers are with the student's family and friends," Olsen said.

The frat will no longer be allowed to recruit, access university money or participate in campus events.

Three other individuals were reportedly found passed out at the same party. They were all transported to the hospital and have been released.

The Hill has reached out to Michigan State for comment.

