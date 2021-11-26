New Cycling Trails in Windsor

For exclusive access to all of our fitness, gear, adventure, and travel stories, plus discounts on trips, events, and gear, sign up for Outside+ today and save 50 percent. A project in California will connect 15 mountain communities with 300 miles of multi-use trails. Constructed by the Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship, a sustainable trail-building nonprofit, the Lost Sierra Route will accommodate hikers, mountain bikers, moto riders, equestrians, trail runners, hunters, and anglers. The project is a key component of the Stewardship’s Trails Master Plan for Connected Communities, which aims to bring economic opportunities and community engagement to the regions the trails cover, including California’s Plumas, Sierra, Butte, and Lassen Counties. A Trail for Everyone shows what it’s taking to create the Lost Sierra Route, with insight from the organization’s founder, Greg Williams.

