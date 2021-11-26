ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Cycling Trails in Windsor

By Guest Writer
 4 days ago

Home » » Outdoors » New Cycling Trails in Windsor. $3.6-Million Investment Creates 6.7 Kilometres of New Cycling Trails in Windsor. Mayor Drew Dilkens was joined today by Ward 9 Councillor Kieran McKenzie, Ward 8 Councillor Gary Kaschak, and senior members of City of Windsor administration to announce the opening of...

trentondaily.com

Trenton Cycle Revolution Comes Together to Build New Community Bike Shop

Last Sunday, a Ford F-150 plowed through Wills Kinsley’s garage crushing his tools used to maintain and repair bikes within Trenton. Kinsley, who serves as Chief of Operations for Trenton Cycling Revolution, was then greeted with an outpouring of support from the community. There were offers to help Kinsley repair his garage, but Kinsley declined it. “Instead, insurance will cover that,” Kinsley said, “People want to know how to help. Well, we’ll redirect it to like something that’ll benefit everybody.”
TRENTON, NJ
singletracks.com

New Mountain Bike Trails November 2021

Do you know of a new mountain bike trail that opened recently, or a trail that’s opening soon? Add the details using this form, and email [email protected] so we can help spread the word!. Aldo Leopold Park Pump Track (Madison, Wisconsin): An asphalt pump track opened at Aldo Leopold...
SPORTS
wrfalp.com

New Rails To Trails Being Planned in Carroll

Chautauqua Rails to Trail President Emeritus Jim Fincher said they own the former railbed from Frewsburg to Ackley, Pennsylvania and had started working on developing part of the trail. He said the property on the north end of the trail owned by the Lobb family had been flooded by beavers...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
bcsdschools.net

PHOTOS: Students construct new nature trail at CHS

It may be hard to make a nature trail in a swamp, but Cross High students have put a lot of effort into creating such a trail for their school. These students are part of the school’s wildlife conservation and agriculture science classes – both of which consist of 10th through 12th-graders – and every so often they head out to the wooded area behind the school’s baseball field to work on the trail, which is nearing completion.
CROSS, SC
1230 ESPN

The New Pelican Bridge In Windsor Will Connect Two Communities

Driving on 7th Street in Windsor will look quite a bit different come mid-December as a new pedestrian and golf cart bridge will be completed. The Pelican Bridge will be near the intersection of Kestrel Drive in the Water Valley master-planned community. The Pelican Bridge will be an official pedestrian...
WINDSOR, CO
WEHT/WTVW

New USI trails and bike parks approved

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) An offer to expand the University of Southern Indiana’s trails and bike parks is moving forward. Trail Heads-Southwest Indiana, a Boonville-based nonprofit, has received approval from USI’s Board of Trustees and the USI Foundation Board. “While this trail system would offer a much-needed hub for local trail users, the scale andvariety of […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WYTV.com

New funding will connect 75 miles of bike trails in 4 local counties

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Rails-to-Trails Conservancy is spreading over $300,000 to 45 projects in 16 states. The Trumbull County MetroPark is getting $12,500 toward Phase 4 of the Western Reserve Greenway Project. “Park and recreation is important for the quality of life in a health, prosperous community,” said executive...
NILES, OH
Washington Post

Cycling is on a roll

Sitting outside a century-old confectionery in southern Indiana, Jim Schroeder popped a piece of candy into his mouth and laid out my future. After cycling along country roads that could moonlight as an airport runway, we would climb a succession of hills before coasting into Bloomington, the halfway point of our 122.5-mile bike ride.
CYCLING
Colorado Daily

Boulder to open new Anemone Loop Trail on Friday

Beginning Friday, Boulder will open its new Anemone Loop Trail on weekday evenings and weekends. Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks began construction of the 3-mile trail in May 2020 and expects to complete work in early 2022, assuming weather is favorable. According to a city news release, the project...
BOULDER, CO
WSJM

$17 Million Grant Announced For Trail Connecting New Buffalo And Chicago

The U.S. Department of Transportation has announced a $17.8 million grant for the Marquette Greenway project. The Marquette Greenway is a trail that is planned between Chicago and New Buffalo. Southwest Michigan Planning Commission Senior Planner Marcy Hamilton tells WSJM News they hope it will be done within five years.
NEW BUFFALO, MI
hh-today.com

Take a ride on Lebanon’s new Old Mill Trail

In the paper Tuesday morning I read about a new off-road trail in Lebanon, so in the afternoon I trucked the bike over there to try it out. For walkers, runners, and people on bikes, it’s a beautiful thing. This concrete pathway, 11 feet wide, is only about a three-quarters...
LIFESTYLE
presspubs.com

Right-of-way issue prompts new look at trail design

WHITE BEAR LAKE — It’s back to the drawing board for an engineering firm hired to do preliminary design work along Hwy. 96 for the Lake Links Trail. City Council authorized an agreement Nov. 9 with Short Elliot Hendrickson Inc. (SEH) to design a roadway that shifts north within right of way between Ramsey Beach to East County Line. The move is intended to provide enough room on the lake side to construct the trail.
RAMSEY, MN
perhamfocus.com

New Nordic ski trail sliding into Perham

There was a time years ago when cross-country skiers could head to Perham Lakeside Golf Club for a day of fun in the snow. Now, a local outdoor recreation business is working with the golf club to bring that tradition back. Paul Kloster and Shane Hoefs, of MN Tru North...
PERHAM, MN
KSNB Local4

New bike shop in Grand Island helps fill cycling needs

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Bike enthusiasts and new bike buyers alike yet again have a bike shop in Grand Island. The Alive Outside opened its doors to the public after the long time bike shop, Wayne Cyclery, closed earlier this year. But as one shop closes and another one...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Outside Online

This New Trail Network Will Connect 15 West Coast Towns

For exclusive access to all of our fitness, gear, adventure, and travel stories, plus discounts on trips, events, and gear, sign up for Outside+ today and save 50 percent. A project in California will connect 15 mountain communities with 300 miles of multi-use trails. Constructed by the Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship, a sustainable trail-building nonprofit, the Lost Sierra Route will accommodate hikers, mountain bikers, moto riders, equestrians, trail runners, hunters, and anglers. The project is a key component of the Stewardship’s Trails Master Plan for Connected Communities, which aims to bring economic opportunities and community engagement to the regions the trails cover, including California’s Plumas, Sierra, Butte, and Lassen Counties. A Trail for Everyone shows what it’s taking to create the Lost Sierra Route, with insight from the organization’s founder, Greg Williams.
LIFESTYLE
Journal Inquirer

New Costco opens in South Windsor, with a line to get in

SOUTH WINDSOR — The town’s new 163,000-square-foot Costco warehouse opened this morning, with well over 100 people waiting in line outside in near freezing temperatures for the chance to purchase high demand holiday gifts or everyday essential items in bulk. Karen Charette, a South Windsor resident, said she likes to...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
ashlandsource.com

New lodge under construction at Snow Trails as ski season looms

MANSFIELD -- It was pretty hard to miss the season's first snowfall, and the chilly temperatures that came with it last week. For some that scenario was met with disgust. For others, like the folks at Snow Trails, it was a welcome sight. So, we checked in with the folks...
MANSFIELD, OH
ptonline.net

Non-motorized trail system taking shape as new authority continues work

PRINCETON — A new authority created to bring interconnecting hiking trails, equestrian trails, bicycle trails and kayaking to several southern West Virginia counties is organizing its membership as the trail system starts to form. The Southern West Virginia Non-Motorized Trail Authority is working on developing a six-county non-motorized trail system...
MERCER COUNTY, WV

