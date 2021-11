The Xavi Hernandez managerial era with Barcelona kicked off with a narrow 1-0 win over Espanyol in La Liga play. This edition of the Barcelona derby sure turned out to be a match of two halves. Barca had its way in possession over the first half as it created multiple high percentage goal-scoring opportunities and was also able to constantly win the ball back with ease due to its stout high-pressing system. However, Espanyol managed to create key chances over the late stages of the match, which made for one thrilling finish.

