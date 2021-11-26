ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Matt Taven Reveals His Future Goals In Wrestling, Talks Potential Backstage Role

By Blake Lovell
411mania.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a recent interview on the ROH Strong podcast, Matt Taven discussed his future goals in wrestling, potentially working in a backstage role, and much more. Here’s what Taven had to say (via Fightful):. Matt Taven on his future goals in wrestling and wanting to help...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

Xavier Woods Reveals His Reaction To His Friends Being Released From WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, Xavier Woods received a text message about WWE stars being released including John Morrion and Hit Row during G4’s Attack of the Show YouTube live stream. While speaking with Ariel Helwani, Woods confirmed that he found out the news during the stream:. “It sucks dude. It...
WWE
firstsportz.com

Revealed: The real reason why WWE is releasing all its Superstars

WWE Superstars seemingly have no job security anymore. You could be new on the roster, introduced to the WWE Universe just a couple of weeks ago and still be released. The situation isn’t much different for those who were well-established either. Several WWE Superstars who are quite well-established like Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt and Malakai Black were also released when they were thriving.
WWE
Complex

Myles Truitt Talks ‘BMF’ Season 1, His Career as a Child Star, and His Future as an Action Star

Myles Truitt is fresh off the success of STARZ’s latest hit show BMF. The 50 Cent produced series received a Season 2 order just four days after its strong Season 1 premiere and has since averaged 6.5 million viewers per episode. BMF tells the true story of brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius Flenory Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi) as they build a multi-state drug trafficking and money laundering empire in the late 80s and 90s. Truitt stars on the show as the brothers’ right-hand man Brian Mickie, a.k.a B-Mickie. The BMF cast ranges from newcomers like Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., 13 Reasons Why star Ajiona Alexus, and grown-ish’s Da’Vinchi to Hollywood vets like Russell Hornsby, The Wire’s Wood Harris, Steve Harris, and also has special appearances by musicians Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and Kash Doll. Truitt, a 19-year-old actor from Atlanta, Georgia, is somewhere in the middle.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Taven
wrestlingrumors.net

Former WWE Star Lands Starring Role In Upcoming Action Film

He has a new job. To say WWE has been shaken up over the last year and a half would be a huge understatement. The company has released well over 100 wrestlers in less than two years and it has reshaped the company’s roster. However, it also brings up the question of what happens to all of the released wrestlers. Now we know what one of them will be doing, and it has nothing to do with wrestling.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Mocks The Recent Releases On Monday’s RAW

WWE appeared to mock some of the recent releases during Monday’s episode of RAW. During a contract signing that involved Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch for their match for the RAW Women’s Championship that will be taking place on next week’s episode of RAW, Liv Morgan told Becky Lynch the following,
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

The Rock Responds To WWE Superstar’s Comments About His Backstage Interactions

The Rock reacted on social media to comments from WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali about their past backstage interactions. While speaking with Ryan Satin of FOX Sports for an article about The Rock and his 25 years in wrestling, Ali noted the time he stopped to say hello to multiple Cruiserweights backstage.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star To Open A 24-Hour Gym

Former WWE star Kairi Sane announced she is opening a new 24-hour gym in Shonan, Japan. Shonan is the west area of Kanagawa, Japan. Sane is now a WWE Ambassador in Japan, she spent between 2016 and 2020 as an in-ring competitor for WWE. In a message about her new...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrestle#Backstage#Combat#Ring Of Honor
ewrestlingnews.com

More On Backstage Talk About WALTER’s WWE Future

For the last few months, there has been talk of WALTER possibly being called up full-time to the main WWE NXT brand or perhaps RAW or SmackDown. WALTER has stated in the past that he didn’t want to work full-time in the United States as he was comfortable with his family and professional life in Europe. Instead, WALTER was open to short stints in the United States.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage Talk On WWE NXT 2.0 Possibly Changing To TV-14

There is reportedly still talk that the WWE NXT 2.0 brand may switch to a TV-14 content rating. It was noted by @Wrestlevotes that when the NXT 2.0 concept was an idea being discussed, there was talk that the rating would shift from TV-PG to TV-14, but that still has not happened yet.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Wrestling World

Matt Cardona talks about his likely return to WWE

Matt Cardona, also known in WWE as Zack Ryder, recently spoke to The Wrestling Inc. Daily. of his possible return to the Stamford-based federation. On AEW and WWE, Matt Cardona revealed: "I sometimes hear from Tony Khan, I had a conversation with him a couple of months ago. But we...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Xavier Woods Reveals What His Next Big WWE Goal Following KOTR Win

Xavier Woods spoke with Sportskeeda Wrestling this past weekend about what his next goal is in wrestling. “I haven’t put this one into existence yet, but it’s something that I really want and I want it really bad. I want a WrestleMania match with Cesaro,” Woods revealed. “I want us to fight, not to the death, but tooth and nail, something nasty and gritty at a WrestleMania. I would poop my pants if that happened. Hopefully not, during the match at least. I mean, I don’t want to poop my pants at all, let me backtrack that.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Matt Taven Describes Recent ROH TV Tapings As His “Own Funeral”

In an appearance on the ROHStrong Podcast ROH Tag Team Champions The OGK, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett, talked more about their reactions to Ring of Honor’s upcoming hiatus and the promotion releasing all talent from contracts. Taven relayed a story from when the OGK was at the last set of ROH tapings, where the locker room was down until the women’s division lifted their spirits.
WWE
PWMania

Jaxson Ryker Comments On His Wrestling Future After WWE Release

Jaxson Ryker was among the several wrestlers to be released from WWE on Thursday. Ryker took to Twitter to comment on his future. He noted that he’s going back to his previous ring name of Gunner. “Very excited for the future. Some Indy’s eventually, Ministry opportunities, family. God has a...
WWE
411mania.com

Matt Taven on Wanting to Put Over Vinny Marseglia in Their Feud

– During the latest edition of the ROHStrong Podcast, Kevin Eck spoke to The OGK (Mike Bennett and Matt Taven). Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Matt Taven on his feud with Vinny Marseglia: “It was just three months ago where I felt on top of the world. I remember hitting the ground in the cage and thinking, ‘ We did it, two years, we did that,’ and being so proud of everything we had done and I hope, like a Picasso, people will go back and watch that and maybe years from now, it’ll get the credit that it deserves because it’s one thing for me to say it, but it’s another thing when other people give it the just due that I think it deserves. I’m so proud of those two years and everything that happened. To me, all Vinny needed was a catalyst. He’s so talented and so good. Just like all of us in wrestling, we just need that one person in wrestling to reach out and pull you up a little bit. We came up together and he’s one of the first people I met in wrestling and we’ve been thick as thieves ever since. I know the love he has for wrestling and I know how talented he is.”
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy