WWE

Dave Prazak Set To Be Inducted Into The Indie Wrestling Hall Of Fame

By Blake Lovell
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDave Prazak is officially set to be inducted as part of the inaugural class for the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame. Game Changer Wrestling took to Twitter to announce Prazak’s induction, which will...

