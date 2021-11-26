Dave Prazak Set To Be Inducted Into The Indie Wrestling Hall Of Fame

Nici Akey of Holyoke is inducted into the Colorado Volleyball Officials Association Hall of Fame at a banquet Wednesday, Nov. 10, just prior to the high school state volleyball tournament in Colorado Springs. The hall of fame was created to honor those individuals who have made a significant contribution to CVOA and to high school volleyball in Colorado. The CVOA executive board selects individuals who have been nominated by CVOA members. Akey just finished her 22nd year of officiating volleyball, having worked at everything from junior high to high school to collegiate games. In the past, she served as an area director and as president of the association board, during which time she was recognized by her peers for building a strong relationship between CVOA and the Colorado High School Activities Association. Akey was a court liaison at this year’s state tourney and is currently a part of a postseason committee.

HOLYOKE, CO ・ 13 DAYS AGO