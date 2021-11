Fall is upon us with winter is just around the bend. And with this cold weather upon us, it's likely that you'll be in the mood for a nice bowl of hot soup at some point. But while we may tend to gravitate towards comforting soups that are made with fatty creams or loads of sodium, if we're looking to avoid feeling bloated, we have to watch what we eat. Luckily, that doesn't mean we have to give up soup—in fact, there are a ton of soups to choose from that can help with your weight loss and health goals.

