Stateside Gundam fans will be delighted to learn that Gundam Base will finally be making its debut at the upcoming San Diego Comic-Con. During the event, Gundam Base will be getting its own pop-up installation at the San Diego Convention Center, the first of its kind to ever set foot outside of Asia. There you’ll find more than 150 different products on offer, including SDCC’s own exclusives as well as a whole host of models that are usually only available at other Gundam Base stores across Tokyo, Fukuoka, Nagoya, Kyoto and Shanghai or at Yokohama’s famed Gundam Factory.

