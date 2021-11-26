ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘1883’ Star Sam Elliott Looks Cowboy Tough in New Photo From Set

By Samantha Whidden
 4 days ago
With the Yellowstone’s highly anticipated prequel 1883 set to premiere next month, the series’ production team is showing off some snapshots of the upcoming series’ sets.

In the latest Instagram post, the 1883 team shared a snap of Sam Elliot looking like a tough cowboy. “Sam Elliott. That’s it. That’s the post,” the caption reads.

According to IMDb, 1883 allows the Dutton family as they journey west through the Great Plains. Elliot recently spoke to Entertainment Weekly about his role as Shea Brennan, who is described as a “steely” wagon master and Civil War veteran who notably suffers a great loss at the start of the series. “It haunts [Brennan] throughout, along with the responsibility of moving these emigrants north.”

The 1883 star also stated, “You can call this a spin-off or a prequel to Yellowstone or whatever you want. But for my money, it stands on its own.”

Starring alongside Elliott in 1883 is Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Isabel May, LaMonica Garrett, Marc Rissmann, and Eric Nelsen. The series is set to premiere on Sunday, December 19th.

Sam Elliott & His ‘1883’ Castmate Tim McGraw Spoke About Work Conditions While Working on the Series

While continuing to chat with Entertainment Weekly, Sam Elliott and his 1883 castmate Tim McGraw spoke about the work conditions while on the show’s set, which was in Texas. “The first month was brutal,” Elliott explained. “It was 100 degrees and not easy.”

McGraw also stated that the 1883 set was both super dusty and hot. “There’s no way around it. At the same time, it’s like every kid’s fantasy to do something like this. To put your chaps on, your cowboy hat, and your gun holsters every day. Then you get on a horse and try to survive this journey.”

Tayler Sheridan, the creator of both Yellowstone and 1883 also chimed in about the upcoming series’ set. “I don’t build a world with visual effects. I go shoot these corners of the world that people haven’t seen.”

The 1883 creator also said the audience is so experienced these days because they have seen so much. “So to move the audience because more and more difficult. It’s incredibly expensive and very difficult.”

Sheridan then spoke about how he is seeking to “dispel” a few myths about the American West. “The Westerns, in their heyday, followed a very simplistic storyline: You’ve got the white hat or the black hat. The good guy and the bad guy. And a lot of it was justifying their positions.”

Sheridan goes on to add that what he is trying to do is to paint a “true reflection” of a time and a place.

'Yellowstone' Star Kelly Reilly Is a Big Fan of Sam Elliot and Reveals Thoughts on Spinoff '1883'

"Oh, I can't wait, honestly." Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly is as excited for the show's historical prequel, 1883, as the rest of us. It's a fine time to be an Outsider. Yellowstone Season 4 rages on, with two spinoffs in the works: Texas-based 6666 and Westward Expansion prequel, 1883. While both are at the top of fans' anticipated shows, its the latter that has the Beth Dutton actress giddy.
'1883' Announces Full Cast Joining Tim McGraw, Sam Elliott

Yellowstone prequel 1883 is premiering Dec. 19 on Paramount+, and now it has its full cast lined up. Joining stars Tim McGraw and Sam Elliott are series regulars Audie Rick, known for Kenobi: A Star Wars Story; Marc Rissmann of Game of Thrones; as well as Eric Nelsen and James Landry Hébert of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, per Deadline.
'1883' Star Tim McGraw Goes Full Cowboy in New Image

It's "Just four more Sundays until 1883 premieres on Paramount Plus!" and this latest official shot of Tim McGraw as James Dutton has Outsider pumped. It's no secret that Tim McGraw is a superstar. Despite ruling the country music scene for over three decades, however, his acting experience is limited. So when Taylor Sheridan's crew decided to cast McGraw and real-life-wife Faith Hill as his leading Duttons for 1883, Outsider was admittedly perplexed.
Yellowstone Prequel 1883: Trailer, Cast, Premiere Date, and Everything Else to Know

If you feel like there isn't enough Yellowstone in your life, don't worry! The Dutton family ranch origin story is coming to Paramount+ in December 2021. Titled 1883, the prequel series stars Sam Elliott and country supercouple Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill. McGraw and Hill play Dutton ancestors who travel to Montana to settle the land that becomes the Dutton ranch, the source of all the drama on the flagship series. And it looks like the drama was just as intense when the Duttons first showed up in Montana. 1883 is the brainchild of Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan, who will also direct the pilot episode.
'Yellowstone' Prequel '1883' Somehow Includes an Actor From Original Series

If fans of hit series "Yellowstone" don't know the name Martin Sensmeier, they soon will as he takes on a role in spinoff "1883.". Sensmeier is joining a terrific "1883" cast that includes Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Western veteran Sam Elliott. He will be playing Sam, a Comanche Native-American Warrior on the show. What is interesting about Sensmeier's "1883" casting is his previous experience with the "Yellowstone" cast.
Wait … Mick Jagger as Monica's Long-Lost Dad on 'Yellowstone'?! That's One Crazy Theory

Yellowstone's much-anticipated Season 4 premiere is just around the corner, and fan speculation online has been feverish headed into the new episodes. In an interview with Taste of Country in the days leading to the new season, Yellowstone star Kelsey Asbille talks about the craziest fan theories she's seen and heard — including one particularly outlandish one that hits close to home.
'1883' Star LaMonica Garrett Gets Fans Amped for Premiere With New Sam Elliott Pic

If you aren't hyped up yet for the upcoming 1883 premiere with Sam Elliott and LaMonica Garrett then you definitely will be after reading this. That's right folks — the upcoming Yellowstone spin-off, 1883, will be premiering on Sunday, December 19. If you haven't heard, the show features a star-studded including the likes of Sam Elliott and LaMonica Garrett. Just about everyone can recognize Elliott thanks to his signature mustache and his soothing deep voice.
'1883' Highlights How Important Faith Hill Is Among Cast

"1883" star Faith Hill received a shoutout from the show's social media account earlier as we get closer to that Season 1 premiere date. The Taylor Sheridan show and "Yellowstone" spin-off hits Paramount Plus on Dec. 19. The cast, aside from Hill, features her husband Tim McGraw, Sam Elliott, Isabel May, LaMonica Garrett, Marc Rissmann, and Eric Nelsen.
'Yellowstone' Star Kevin Costner Shares Music Update Alongside Epic Cowboy Photo

"Yellowstone's" patriarch John Dutton aka Kevin Costner is sharing his cowboy side in another facet of the actor's talents. While he's busy keeping the Dutton family name in good standing, avenging those who made attempts on their lives, he's also busy creating new music. In a recent post, the actor and singer shared that he's been working on a thing or two.
'Yellowstone' Creator Taylor Sheridan's Character Cheekily References an '1883' Star in Latest Episode

A sneaky reference made by "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan in the most recent episode did not go unnoticed by fans. Sheridan is the man behind "Yellowstone" but he's spending more time in front of the camera this season. His character, Travis Wheatley, is a tough-talking horse expert with little time for nonsense. He's already appeared in several episodes this season but his most expansive appearance came Sunday night. He was a featured storyline in the fourth episode of the fourth season as he bonds with the recently exiled Jimmy. Wheatly is to take Jimmy to the Four Sixes Ranch in Texas after John Dutton dismisses him from "Yellowstone" Ranch. Dutton tells Jimmy that he can come back to "Yellowstone" when he is ready and encourages him to take advantage of this opportunity. Dutton tells him pretty sternly that this is the last favor he will call in for him and he's on his own if he screws up.
'Yellowstone' Star Kevin Costner Just Posted the Most Iconic Photo with Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood

Kevin Costner has been traveling the U.S. with his country-rock band, Kevin Costner and the Modern West. Fans of his acting career may not know that Kevin is a singer-songwriter (he plays guitar too!). His band has been around since 2007, and in 2020, they released an album inspired by the show called Tales from Yellowstone, with 16 tracks mostly written from John Dutton's perspective.
Arnold Schwarzenegger's son is the spitting image of his dad on set of new movie

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger's five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father's most memorable scenes from 1991's Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channeling his famous father.
One 'Blue Bloods' Character Is Starting To Get on Fans' Nerves

You either love him or you hate him. And lately, more Blue Bloods fans are falling out of love with Donnie Wahlberg, otherwise known as Danny Reagan. Even before becoming a star on the show, Wahlberg has had a huge fanbase. Between his time in New Kids on the Block and many TV appearances, the star has a pretty impressive resume, and when he started on Blue Bloods, everyone was thrilled to see him. But now that the show has reached Season 12, it seems Wahlberg's charm is starting to wear off.
Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan: A Relationship Timeline

NFL star Tom Brady and Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan have one of the most persistent celebrity romances of any exes alive today. The two dated for just over two years and had one child together, intertwining their lives forever. While their entanglement dominated celebrity news at the time, these days many fans are fuzzy on the details.
