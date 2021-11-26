ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Amazon UK Black Friday gaming mouse deal sees Logitech G903 price knocked down by £72

By Joel Franey
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of the best Black Friday gaming keyboard and mouse deals on sale right now, the Logitech G903 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse is down from £129.99 to £57.99 at Amazon UK: a 55% reduction in price and a steal for one of the best gaming mice currently on the...

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

This is the only cheap tablet worth buying on Black Friday 2021

If you’re after a cheap tablet, then you need look no further than this Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Black Friday deal. Samsung is the king of Android phones and so it’s no surprise that this tech giant also rules the Android tablet roost, and this is one of the best Black Friday deals as well as one of our favorite Black Friday tablet deals for anybody who wants something different (and considerably cheaper) than an iPad. The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is already a value at its normal $160 price, but you can grab it from Samsung now for $120 or even as little as $20 with a trade-in.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Amazon gives a sneak peak into its Cyber Monday deals

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Amazon announced what to expect from its Cyber Monday deals. This year, the shopping event will kick off during thanksgiving weekend, starting Saturday and ending Monday next week. Amazon says it will slash the prices on plenty of tech products, and we are here to tell you all about it. Make sure to check out our Black Friday coverage for the best deals and our Cyber Monday articles too.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 2-in-1 Chromebook laptop today

This is an amazing 2-in-1 Chromebook Black Friday deal! It’s extremely rare to find such a drastic discount on a product that’s so popular, but you can purchase this 2-in-1 Chromebook laptop for only $155, down $144 from its original price of $299. It’s one of the best Black Friday deals we’ve seen so far, so if you’ve been looking at some Black Friday Chromebook deals, this might be the product for you to pick up. You’ll want to hurry, though: This laptop is flying off the shelves, and the offer may not go the distance.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Friday Deals#Gaming Keyboard#Amazon Uk Black#Dpi#Logitech G213#Logitech G903 Lightspeed
eteknix.com

Logitech G G303 Shroud Edition Wireless Gaming Mouse Revealed

Logitech G has just revealed their new G303 gaming mouse. Designed in partnership with one of the world’s most popular gaming streamers and former pro player, Michael “shroud” Grzesiek. You’ll forgive me for not knowing who that is myself, but hey, it’s a freaking huge industry! The new G303 is a fully redesigned version of shroud’s favourite mouse, which will be nice to him, but I’m sure it’ll appeal to his fans and gamers who enjoy a good wireless mouse in general.
RETAIL
Digital Trends

Lenovo Gaming Laptop Black Friday deal: Cheapest price today

For a powerful gaming laptop that will be able to meet the steep requirements of today’s games, you should go for the Lenovo Legion 5. Gaming laptops aren’t usually cheap, but this one is within reach with Walmart’s $161 discount that brings its price down to just $749 from its original price of $910.
ELECTRONICS
windowscentral.com

Razer's crazy Black Friday deal knocks up to $1,300 off the best gaming laptop you can buy

For a few years now anytime someone asks a member of our team what the best gaming laptop is, the answer has been the same each time: The Razer Blade 15. It hasn't changed much on the outside in those years, but it didn't really need to since the design and construction were ahead of the rest when it first appeared and everyone else is now starting to catch up.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Independent

Black Friday 2021 deals - live: Early UK offers have arrived at Amazon, Asda, Shark, O2 and more

With just 10 days to go until Black Friday – aka the biggest and best shopping event of the year – brands and retailers have upped their game by launching their deals early. The shopping bonanza offers you the chance to bag a bargain on everything from TVs, games consoles and laptops to home appliances, beauty products and mattresses from the likes of Amazon, John Lewis & Partners, Argos, Currys, Boots and Apple. It really is the best time of year to find a deal, and of course, get your Christmas shopping lists squared away.In order to help you grab a bargain during the mammoth sales bonanza, our team of expert deal-hunters are on hand to find the best early offers. We’ve already seen some standout deals on the all-new Apple iPhone 13, as well as on the Dyson v11 vacuum cleaner, Simba’s hybrid mattress and even on the coveted Peloton, but will continue to reveal the hottest offers as soon as they drop. Happy shopping!Read more:Best Amazon Black Friday deals available todayBlack Friday 2021: Everything you need to knowCurrys’s Black Friday 2021 sale is here: Shop the best early dealsBest Black Friday toys deals to shop now
SHOPPING
imore.com

Early Amazon UK Black Friday deal has Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack at £81

The rather excellent MagSafe Battery Pack is a wonderful way to keep your iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series devices charged while on the move. But if we're being honest, its £100 asking price is a bit steep. Amazon is fixing that today by taking 18% off, meaning you pay just £81.59. That's the best price we've seen Amazon offer this thing at!
ELECTRONICS
windowscentral.com

Build your dream gaming PC with these ASUS UK Black Friday deals

ASUS will have numerous deals posted on its website that cover multiple PC part categories. If you're wanting a good deal on the company's offerings, now's the time to check them out. We've gone through all the expected deals leading up to Black Friday and will showcase the best of...
COMPUTERS
rockpapershotgun.com

Black Friday deal spotlight: Huge savings on the Logitech G915 TKL Lightspeed Wireless keyboard

The holiday season, heralded by Black Friday, is often a time for reminiscing about the past. For instance, I remember a time, a few years either side of 2000/Y2K/The Willenium, when really big pockets were a thing. Particularly if you were a bit nu-metal or a bit goth. They were great. There’s nothing like walking down the street with your Gameboy banging against your knee. Sadly, as technology shrank faster and faster, so did trousers, until everyone was stuck with skinny jeans that you can’t even squeeze a bit of change into. It’s especially frustrating as I reckon you could happily fit the lovely Logitech G915 TKL Lightspeed Wireless into one of those big pockets.
ELECTRONICS
digitalcameraworld.com

This digital photo frame is brilliant Black Friday deal from Amazon UK today

One of the best gifts you can give this Xmas is a digital photo frame, and we have just spotted one that we really like at Amazon with a great Black Friday deal discount. Digital photo frames have been a hot thing to purchase in the last year - but we are surprised that we don't see them in more people's homes. We spend every day taking pictures, reviewing cameras, and drooling over tech – but these devices are some of the best things that you can get for enjoying family photographs at home.
SHOPPING
IGN

Black Friday 2021: Best Gaming Blanket Hoodie Deals in the UK

Ever wish you could just fashion your favourite blanket into a hoodie so you can take it everywhere? Put that sewing kit back where you found it, we've got you covered. We're lucky enough to live in a time where you can readily find that hoodie/blanket crossover you've been dreaming of and they're so, so comfy.
APPAREL
gamespew.com

Black Friday: The Best Nintendo Switch Deals on Amazon UK

Hunting out the best deals on games during Black Friday sales isn’t always easy. But we’re here to do the legwork for you. We’re starting with a round-up of Nintendo Switch deals available from Amazon UK. We’ve browsed the gaming and the sale pages and found the biggest savings to be had. They’re all listed below for your shopping pleasure.
VIDEO GAMES
SPY

Amazon Is Offering Major Cyber Monday Discounts — Get 50% Off Toys & Games, $20 Blink Security Cameras

We’re all trying to get a head start on shopping this year. There’s a lot of reasons for that. First of all, all sorts of shipping delays going on right now means our packages may take longer to arrive, but also, the earlier we start, the more time we have to find a great deal on the items on our holiday gift and wish lists. Thankfully, Cyber Monday sales are here and this year, deals are better than ever. Throughout the weekend, you’ll see tons of flash sales and daily deals that we really don’t want to miss, with buys like hundreds...
SHOPPING
PCGamesN

Save 41% on the Razer Basilisk Ultimate wireless gaming mouse this Black Friday

There was a time when the best gaming mouse was exclusively wired, but now you can find yourself a reliable rodent for your gaming sessions that entirely omits troublesome wires. With Black Friday deals already live at many retailers, there’s no better time to pick up one of the best wireless gaming mice on the market. The Razer Basilisk Ultimate, for instance, is 41% off on Amazon right now.
ELECTRONICS
rockpapershotgun.com

Black Friday 2021 gaming mouse and keyboard deals: including Razer and SteelSeries

The number of Black Friday gaming mouse and keyboard deals is ramping up, now that the main event is only a few days away. You can expect more offers on Black Friday itself, as well as some continuing on the following Cyber Monday, but already there are some good discounts available on some of our highest-rated mice and keyboards.
ELECTRONICS
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

7K+
Followers
22K+
Post
770K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy