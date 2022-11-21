ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 Supremely Stylish Plus-Size Clothing Brands to Shop This Black Friday

By Bella Gerard and Daisy Maldonado
 3 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed by Black Friday shopportunities right now , this is your reminder to take a breath. In and out, thank you very much! There’s simply no way you can hit up every single sale, whether you’re out and about at the mall or scoping out sites from the comfort of your couch, laptop in hand. That said, there are definitely some sales that deserve your attention in a big way—so we’ve rounded up the top six plus-size retailers to shop during Black Friday right here.

There’s nothing more frustrating than seeing an incredible sale be advertised, only to realize the brand or retailer doesn’t carry your size. Seriously, what gives? That’s why having a Black Friday plan of attack is the way to go. Not only does it prevent you from being super overwhelmed, but it helps you decide which sales are actually worth your time, so you can skip over the disappointing ones and get right to the good stuff.

And speaking of that good stuff! I’ve got the top six sales worth scoping out right here. Whether you’re seeking a new winter coat, a few fresh pairs of denim, some chunky knits or a whole new wardrobe just in time for the winter weather, these are the retailers you can guarantee have you covered.

Well, what are you waiting for?! The clock is ticking and the below Black Friday deals only run for so long. Read on and get ready to shop your little heart out!

QVC

When it comes to great size inclusive options, don’t sleep on QVC! The QVC site has entire page dedicated to inclusive fashion and you’re able to shop by size and height. Plus, you’re able to shop multiple brands at the same time. If you’re looking for a trendy denim mini skirt All Worthy by Hunter McGrady has a perfect one on sale. If you want an influencer approved Scandi-style look, you have to check out Girl With Curves or Form & Line by Universal Standard for an easy pair of work pants. If you weren’t already sold, you can use code: FREESHIP to get free shipping at checkout.



Girl With Curves Quilted Jacket $47.46 (was $83.50)

Buy Now

Fashion to Figure

Fashion to Figure is an obvious must-shop if you’re a lover of all the hottest trends. FTF is always the first to bring them to you at a price that won’t break the bank! Plus, they’ve always got great collabs going with plus-size celebs and influencers, like Patrick Starrr, Sarah Rae Vargas and Frankie Tavares. This year, you’ll be able to shop styles 50% off sitewide.



Xolani Faux Leather Patch Sherpa Coat $134.97 (was $269.95)

Buy Now

Eloquii

Eloquii has some of the best plus-size clothing on the market. I said what I said! The only problem? It can be a pretty expensive place to shop if you want every single thing on the New Arrivals page. Shout out to their Black Friday sale for making it that much easier to stock up without my card getting flagged! This year, there’s a jaw-dropping 50% off select pieces with the code SHINE or 50% off of everything when you buy more than two items.



Velvet Mini Dress with Wrap Skirt $50 (was $100)

Buy Now

PrettyLittleThing

PLT is the number one fast fashion site I’d recommend for plus options. Especially if you’re looking for some good going-out attire! PrettyLittleThing always has it in spades, from chic blazers to matching sets to mini dresses guaranteed to get you compliments all night long. During Black Friday, you can save big courtesy of the site having an up to 80% off.



Silver Sequin One Shoulder Dress $73 (was $125)

Buy Now

Anthropologie

Don’t miss Anthro’s Black Friday sale! Or their selection of plus sizes. The boho retailer has a wide array of plus options from chunky knits to sparkly partywear to prairie dresses that make you feel like listening to Folklore on repeat. While Anthropologie’s pricing is usually a little steep, their Black Friday sale offers 30% off select items .



Smocked Cerise Dress $198

Buy Now

Universal Standard

If you need high-quality basics that’ll last you a lifetime, I can’t recommend stocking up during Universal Standard’s Black Friday sale enough. These are the kind of pieces you can keep forever ! And with sizes up to 40, they’re truly one of the most inclusive brands on the market, so they definitely deserve your coin. This year, be sure to check the site for daily deals.



Paparazzi Puffer Vest $85 (was $174)

Buy Now

Boohoo

Another favorite fast-fashion destination, Boohoo has a range of plus-size clothes that’s will fit any occasion. From brunch with the girls to work attire find it all here. There are always options that keep up with the latest trends, ensuring you look chic all the time. On Black Friday you’ll find items discounted at 60% off.



Rib High Neck Bodysuit $12.80 (was $32)

Buy Now

