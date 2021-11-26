ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Game #13: Abbotsford at Tucson

By Jimmy Peebles
tucsonroadrunners.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegular Season Game #13 – Abbotsford Canucks at Tucson Roadrunners. Referees: Jordan Watt (83), Carter Sandlak (47) Linesmen: Jake Herzog (48), Anthony Caruso (54) The Tucson Roadrunners will host the Abbotsford Canucks for a pair of games this weekend at the Tucson Arena. The Roadrunners are taking on the Canucks for...

www.tucsonroadrunners.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fear The Fin

Cuda Corner: Emotional weekend in Abbotsford

It’s been a while since the San Jose Barracuda took a trip to Canada to pay a visit to the Manitoba Moose — who were once the only Canadian team in the AHL’s Western Conference — with the last time that they did so having been in the 2017-18 season.
NHL
nevalleynews.org

Roadrunners sweep weekend series with Abbotsford Canucks

After a weekend split with the Iowa Wild, the Tucson Roadrunners returned home for a duel in the desert with the Abbotsford Canucks. Friday’s game opened with an early Canucks goal. Will Lockwood needed only 67 seconds to kick off the scoring, but the Roadrunners had an answer seven minutes later.
NHL
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Tells Canadian Hockey Fans To Look In The Mirror: ‘They Definitely Push Guys Away’

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins winger Brad Marchand was dominant on Sunday night against the Canucks, scoring a game-tying goal and registering a primary assist on the go-ahead goal, both of which came in the third period of Boston’s 3-2 win. This development no doubt irked many Canucks viewers back in Vancouver, as Marchand has never been the most celebrated player in British Columbia, dating back to his and the Bruins’ Stanley Cup win over the Canucks in 2011. Capping off some chaos. Marchy's tying goal on the power play is tonight's @JagermeisterUSA Shot of the Game!@Bmarch63 | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/8mpV8cDTtO — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Bakersfield Californian

Pair of Condors road games rescheduled due to flooding in Abbotsford

The Bakersfield Condors announced Wednesday afternoon that their upcoming games in Abbotsford, British Columbia, slated for Nov. 19 and Nov. 21, will be rescheduled for Jan. 5 and Jan. 10. The postponement comes as a result of massive storms in the province that have caused flooding as well as landslides,...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
tucsonroadrunners.com

Roadrunners And Fans Team For Toy Drive This Weekend

Tucson, Arizona – The Tucson Roadrunners, owned and operated by the Arizona Coyotes are hosting a Toy Drive for Banner Children’s Diamond Children’s Medical Center at the entrance of games Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. Fans who donate new toys when entering Tucson Arena this weekend will receive a...
NHL
NHL

Coyotes Assign Jenik to Tucson Roadrunners

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have assigned forward Jan Jenik to the Tucson Roadrunners, the club's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate. Jenik, 21, has played in two games for the Coyotes this season. He began the year with Tucson and has...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Jose#Tucson Weekly Game Sheet#The Tucson Roadrunners#The Abbotsford Canucks
tucsonroadrunners.com

Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: Cruising To Colorado

Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: Cruising To Colorado. Upcoming Games (All times MST) Friday, December 3: Tucson at Colorado, 7:05 p.m. Saturday, December 4: Tucson at Colorado, 7:05 p.m. Who’s On The Schedule. The Roadrunners will travel north to take on the Colorado Eagles for a pair of games at the...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Jake DeBrusk Requests Trade From Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — Jake DeBrusk wants a new beginning. The Bruins winger has requested a trade, according to TSN’s Ryan Rishaug. “[DeBrusk] asked for a trade over the weekend,” Rishaug reported. “It’s felt a change of scenery moving forward would be beneficial. DeBrusk will remain with the team while the Bruins try and facilitate the request.” Elliotte Friedman reported that the Bruins are “working on the possibility of a fresh start for the player” but that “nothing is imminent at this time.” DeBrusk, 25, was a healthy scratch for Sunday’s win over the Canucks. He has three goals and three assists in 17 games played this year, to go with a minus-2 rating. Now in his fifth season, DeBrusk has scored 70 goals with 70 assists for 140 points in 261 games. He’s also scored 16 goals with 10 assists in 59 playoff games. The 15th overall pick in what has become the infamous 2015 draft for Don Sweeney and the Bruins, DeBrusk has struggled to live up to his draft position for the Bruins, who picked DeBrusk as the second of three consecutive picks in the middle of the first round.
NHL
CBS Boston

On Tuukka Rask, Bruins GM Don Sweeney Gives Most Definitive Statement Yet

BOSTON (CBS) — In the case of Tuukka Rask potentially rejoining the Boston Bruins this season, there’s been a whole lot of open-ended, speculative talk. Now, there’s something a bit more definitive — and it points to a return seeming borderline imminent. Bruins general manager Don Sweeney spoke to the media on Tuesday, and at the end of the session, he was asked if the team has spoken with Rask about a contract. Sweeney said that such a time has not yet come, but when it does, he’s confident that the two sides will be able to reach an agreement. “If indeed...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy