ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Racism in Medical Settings May Reduce Willingness to Take HIV Meds

Real Health
Real Health
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MAnpB_0d7ZNFgD00

People living with HIV who experienced racism at clinic visits were two times less likely to take their antiretroviral medications as directed, according to data published in AIDS and Behavior. Other types of stigma and concerns about unwanted disclosure of HIV status also played a role.

The results won’t surprise many Black, Latino and other people of color living with HIV. Medical racism has long been a factor affecting engagement in HIV care, which has been linked to a higher likelihood of an undetectable viral load and its health benefits.

Kaylee Crockett, PhD, of the Center for AIDS Research of the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and colleagues surveyed people living with HIV and the health care workers who serve them—from front desk staff to physicians to pharmacists—at seven HIV clinics in Alabama and Tennessee between June 2018 and May 2019.

The surveys asked people living with HIV to describe their experience of HIV stigma, other types of stigma, willingness to disclose their HIV status and how often they took their antiretrovirals. Clinic staff were asked about what they had observed.

In addition, 44 people living with HIV (out of 762 surveyed) and 56 clinic staff members (out of 192 surveyed) went on to participate in 14 focus groups to talk about their experiences or their observations in more detail.

The researchers found that HIV clinics were generally perceived to be nonjudgmental spaces. For instance, the surveys showed that people living with HIV and their providers rated HIV stigma in the clinic as happening nearly never. Mean scores were 1.3 for people with HIV and 1.2 for clinic staff. (A score of 1 meant that respondents had never seen it happen while 4 meant they saw it most of the time.) What’s more, clinic staff reported that they provided extra support for people who were or might be living with HIV (2.9), and people with HIV noticed it too (2.1).

But some stigma and other negative experiences did remain. For instance, 17% of people living with HIV said that a healthcare worker had disclosed their HIV status without their permission in the last year, and 9% of healthcare workers said they had witnessed this. And one clinic staff member described overhearing nurses telling each other that they didn’t want to go into an exam room where a person with HIV was sitting, because that particular person wasn’t on treatment and was using drugs.

More often, however, medical stigma came when people went outside the HIV clinic for care—to dentists or even to the emergency room. One person described being taken to the ER for a blood infection, and the doctor insisting on finding out how they acquired HIV before treating them.

There was also a lot of everyday discrimination. While many people reported no discrimination, nearly half reported experiencing six types of discrimination. Most common was racism: People with HIV reported around 275 instances of racism in medical care. This was followed by queer-phobia (discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity), sexism, discrimination based on income and discrimination related to substance use.

And while the researchers couldn’t say for sure that difficulty remembering to take HIV medications was the direct result of experiencing discrimination, they certainly were associated. Most significantly, experiences of racism at the clinic were associated with a two-fold decrease in the odds of taking antiretrovirals as directed. In addition, people who’d experienced any kind of stigma in a healthcare setting were 38% less likely to take their meds as directed, and people who worried about HIV status disclosure adhered to treatment 29% less often.

“Even a rare occurrence of stigma in this type of setting—where a client has come to receive help and support—can be highly memorable and damaging,” wrote Crocket and colleagues. “Addressing HIV stigma alone will be insufficient based on measures of everyday discrimination. Other forms of discrimination that people with HIV face, such as homophobia, racism, sexism, economic situation and substance use stigma, must necessarily be addressed to create safer spaces for people living with HIV to receive care.”

Comments / 2

Related
19thnews.org

Some LGBTQ+ people worry that the COVID-19 vaccine will affect HIV medication. It won’t.

Thirty-two percent of LGBTQ+ adults say they are worried that getting vaccinated against COVID-19 could negatively affect their medication for treating or preventing HIV, according to a survey by the Human Rights Campaign and a California-based market research firm. The HRC did not poll to determine what percentage of those concerned adults had actually had the shot. Experts told The 19th that there is no evidence the two treatments interact negatively.
HEALTH
American Academy of Pediatrics

How to help reduce home medication errors that impact children: AAP policy

Errors in the home administration of pediatric medications occur for myriad reasons. Children with chronic conditions and special needs and those who take multiple medications are at greater risk. Common mistakes involve errors in frequency, formulation, route of administration, preparation, storage and use of expired products. Certain physician prescribing and...
HEALTH
arizona.edu

Study Seeks to Improve Medication Adherence, Reduce Hypertension Disparities

Using a $2.7 million grant from the National Institutes of Health, researchers in the University of Arizona R. Ken Coit College of Pharmacy are leading a study to test an intervention designed to increase medication adherence rates among diverse patients with hypertension. Hypertension is widely prevalent in the U.S. and...
TUCSON, AZ
MedPage Today

Microstent for Cataract Surgery Reduced Need for Glaucoma Meds

NEW ORLEANS -- Patients with glaucoma who were treated with a microstent during cataract surgery retained benefits over traditional surgery at 5 years, a randomized study found. Eyes that were treated with the Hydrus microstent, which is designed to lower eye pressure, were less likely than untreated eyes to need...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
citywatchla.com

Woman Cured Her Own HIV Without Medications Or Therapy

Researchers, who have not released her name, are calling her the “Esparanza (hope) patient” to express their hope that her extremely rare recovery can help the tens of millions of people living with HIV. “I enjoy being healthy,” she told NBC News. “I have a healthy family. I don’t have...
SCIENCE
thewoodyshow.com

18% Of Adults With Hypertension Take Meds That Increase Blood Pressure

A new study warns that nearly one-in-five Americans who have been diagnosed with hypertension are also taking medications that can increase their blood pressure. The study, which was published in The Journal of the American Medical Association, warned that a majority of adults with hypertension have failed to get their blood pressure under control.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Best Life

If You Bought This From Walmart, Don't Touch It, FDA Warns

Walmart is no stranger to having to pull items off its shelves, as the massive retailer sells a plethora of products, including some that have come under fire. In early October, a baby cereal sold exclusively by the retail giant was recalled for having arsenic levels that were too high. More recently, Walmart has been the focal point of a massive aromatherapy spray recall following a Centers for Disease Control (CDC) investigation into the deaths of two people. Now, the retailer has been linked to another investigation over a nationwide outbreak that has already infected more than 800 individuals. Read on to find out more about a dangerous product you might have bought from Walmart.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meds#Racism#Drugs#Latino
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

This Vitamin May Stop Dementia, Says New Study

According to the World Health Organization, more than 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, "a syndrome – usually of a chronic or progressive nature – that leads to deterioration in cognitive function (i.e. the ability to process thought) beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological aging." The most common symptoms of dementia include memory loss, becoming lost in familiar places, changes in learning or thinking and becoming confused while at home, but taking a daily multivitamin might help slow cognitive delay according to a new study. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
HIV
iheart.com

Old Spice & Secret Deodorant Recalled Due To Cancer-Causing Chemical

Procter and Gamble has issued a recall on 18 deodorant products after discovering they contain a cancer-causing chemical. The products, which are sold under the Old Spice and Secret brand names, have been found to contain benzene, which has been linked to blood cancers and other blood-related disorders, according to the FDA.
HEALTH
NBCMontana

Biden reverses course on OSHA vaccine mandate

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced the Biden administration reversed course and suspended its implementation of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private employers after previously telling businesses they should proceed despite a court-ordered pause. Knudsen and other attorneys general sued the government...
HEALTH
Best Life

Don't Get a Booster Shot Without Doing This First, Experts Warn

30 million people in the U.S. have gotten a booster COVID shot already, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Only some people are technically eligible for an additional shot right now, as both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are still deliberating opening up qualifications for third doses. Several states, including New York, Colorado, New Mexico, and Arkansas, have recently bypassed these agencies, however, and are already recommending that health care providers in these states provide an additional shot to anyone over the age of 18, expanding booster eligibility to millions more residents. But if you're planning to get your booster soon, you have to make sure you're fully prepared for your appointment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 19 States Will Have Next Surge

The much-feared "winter surge" of coronavirus is already here in much of America. "The two months of declining activity we saw after Delta's peak in mid-September, which took us from around 170,000 cases a day to 70,000 cases a day, are now in our rear view mirror," said virus expert Michael Osterholm on his podcast. " Now we're seeing this really abrupt U-turn with daily cases up to nearly 86,000 cases a day, which is 18% higher than it was two weeks ago. Hospitalizations, which sit at around 47,000, have also started creeping back up over the past few days. As a result, we'll likely see daily deaths start to follow suit, not the greatest news for a country that is still reported [to have] an average of 1,100 deaths a day from this virus." Even worse: "A total of 33 states reported growing cases over the past two weeks, 14 of those states saw cases increase by 40% or more," said Osterholm. Read on to discover 19 states that are in the biggest trouble right now, some worse than last year—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Drink This Beverage Often, Get Your Kidneys Checked, New Study Says

Maintaining a healthy diet is as much about watching what you drink as it is what you eat. But while the risks of overindulging in sugary sodas and juices or alcoholic beverages are well known, other less obvious items could also be affecting your health. And according to a new study, you could be doing some serious damage to your kidneys if you drink one popular beverage too often. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup.
DRINKS
Real Health

Real Health

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
191K+
Views
ABOUT

Real Health is the leading health magazine for African Americans in the United States. Launched in 2004, the goal of Real Health is to help African Americans of all ages achieve optimum health and wellness—physically, mentally and emotionally—by offering readers current, accurate information based on the latest science through well-researched stories that educate, entertain, uplift and motivate members of the community at large to be their best selves.

 https://www.realhealthmag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy