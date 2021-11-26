ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamar Jackson Can Force the Ravens to Hand Him a Blank Check for Christmas by Exposing Baker Mayfield and the Browns as Frauds in Upcoming Series Between AFC North Rivals

Christmas could come early for Lamar Jackson. While the holiday may be right around the corner, the Baltimore Ravens star has an opportunity to celebrate a little earlier if he takes care of business in the coming weeks. With two games against a struggling, banged-up version of Baker Mayfield on the...

