In a game with much to lose and little to gain, the Aggies just couldn’t get the job done. No. 15 Texas A&M football faltered against the Louisiana State Tigers, scoring only once in the first half. In front of the 91,595 screaming fans of Tiger Stadium, LSU put on a show, totalling over 400 offensive yards while neutralizing A&M’s usual go-to game-changers. In the end, a late comeback couldn’t get the job done, and the Aggies finished the 2021 regular season on a disappointing note.

