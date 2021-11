The first half of the New York Jets game against the Houston Texans is in the books, and the Jets are trailing the Texans 14 - 11. The Jets began the game on defense and provided little resistance as the Texans drove right down the field. Just as it looked like the Texans were going to score, John Franklin-Myers made a huge play, tipping a pass to himself for an interception. The Jets then got the ball down inside the 10 yard line before having to settle for a field goal and an early 3 - 0 lead.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO