Public Health

Karnataka adds 402 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Karnataka reported 402 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths on Saturday. As per the state's health department, the state has 6,611 active cases of infection. Karnataka has recorded 29,94,963 infections since the onset of the pandemic last...

