CLEVELAND, OHIO — Well hello fellow Cleveland Browns fan, and welcome back. We're thrilled to have you here with us, as the Browns head to CrabCakeLand for a prime time, Sunday Night Football tilt, the first game of the doubleheader against the Baltimore Ravens. The day the schedule was announced back in (Editor's Note: Go back and look up exactly what day the NFL schedule was released and insert here, so we look all smart and stuff), just about everyone pontificated that this pair of games could very well decide the fate of the Browns chances in the AFC North, and the AFC Playoff race in general. It would appear that those thoughts were correct, as the importance of this game cannot be overstated.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO