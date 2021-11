All eyes will be on Miami Beach from Nov. 29 – Dec. 5 as the urban island once again becomes the center of the art world with the annual Art Week Miami Beach. “Art Week is an annual event like no other – the global convergence of art producers and afficionados in one of the most beautiful places on the planet,” said Mayor Dan Gelber. “Miami Beach is proud and excited to once again host this incredible gathering of top contemporary artists, galleries, and collectors and show why we are a year-round arts and culture destination.”

MIAMI BEACH, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO