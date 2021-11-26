Living in the Light

After going away last year because of the pandemic, holiday nights are back in Forest Hills to usher in the holiday season for shoppers and businesses. Leslie Brown, president of the Forest Hills Chamber of Commerce, said funding last year was an issue. This year, according to Brown, the business community stepped up. She thanked Rachel Kellner of Aigner Chocolates and Eileen Arabian of Dee’s Wood Fired Pizza and Kitchen, among their neighboring businesses on Metropolitan Avenue, for their efforts. “Now we have Austin Street, Continental Avenue and Metropolitan Avenue all lit up and ready for the holiday season and holiday shoppers,” Brown said in a press release.

SOCIETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO