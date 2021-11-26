ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Living in the Light

By Kay Henry
Claremore Progress
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Put on the whole armor of God, that you may be able to stand against the schemes of the devil . . . . In all circumstances take up . . . the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God, praying at all times in the Spirit, with...

www.claremoreprogress.com

Herald-Dispatch

Word of Light to host live Nativity at Valley Park

HURRICANE — Word of Light Community Church will conduct a live Nativity at Hurricane’s Valley Park on Dec. 3 and Dec. 4. The Nativity will feature live characters representing the story of Jesus’ birth. There will also be live animals for petting after each performance. Performances last about 20 minutes, with 10 minutes between sets, from 6 until 9 p.m.
HURRICANE, WV
boulderjewishnews.org

Lafayette Live Concert and Menorah Lighting:

LAFAYETTE, CO: In a tradition that gains traction and attendees each year, the Boulder County Center for Judaism celebrates together for Hanukkah. Join us for a great hometown-vibe, Menorah lighting along with a Chanukah concert under the stars with Reb Yakov Gabriel. There will also be a stilt walker to add to all the fun and holiday spirit!
LAFAYETTE, CO
newwaysministry.org

Pope Francis Writes Letter to Gay Catholic In Support Of Catholics Who Ministered During AIDS Crisis

Pope Francis has commended the ministry of Catholics who cared for victims of HIV/AIDS, doing so in a letter to the gay author of a new book on the subject. The pope wrote an August letter to journalist Michael O’Loughlin, author of Hidden Mercy: AIDS, Catholics, and the Untold Stories of Compassion in the Face of Fear. In it, he both thanked the journalist for his book, and offered what O’Loughlin called a “decades-delayed papal blessing” on AIDS ministers. Francis letter reads, in part:
RELIGION
Claremore Progress

5 Things to Know: Illuminating Hope Christmas Experience begins

Light of Hope Founder Layla Freeman shares plans for the Illuminating Hope Christmas Experiences around town. 1. What is the Illuminating Hope Christmas Experience?. This season-long event invites families to drive around town visiting homes, restaurants, churches and special features offered by Light of Hope, to spread hope and building a sense of community by experiencing a community Christmas season.
CLAREMORE, OK
Claremore Progress

Will’s Country Christmas Set

WILL ROGERS MEMORIAL MUSEUM — Will Rogers never outgrew the child’s passion for Christmas and always had special remembrances for his sisters, nieces and nephew as well as his own little family. Only once after his marriage was he away from home on Christmas. He sent gifts home in 1931, then spent a lonely holiday in Shanghai.
FESTIVAL
Claremore Progress

Inaugural Elder Angel Tree set up at Rhapsody Salon and Day Spa

One local woman is determined to give elders within the community a Christmas. Ceara Fair, Rhapsody Salon and Spa Nail Tech and owner of Fair Nails, said she grew up picking angels off angel trees and providing children with gifts every year, but wanted to do something different this year.
CLAREMORE, OK
Minnesota Reformer

The poison in our standing water | Essay

In some bohemian coffee shop you might find a lively argument about who is more unusual, the poet or the artist. But poets and artists might agree that few were stranger than the British poet-artist William Blake. He had prophetic visions, greeted guests to his home in the nude, and believed that he had daily […] The post The poison in our standing water | Essay appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WBAY Green Bay

Tree lighting remembers lives lost in Berlin

BERLIN, Wis. (WBAY) - Lots of Christmas trees are now lit up in Berlin as part of a special display honoring people who’ve passed away. However, this year the man who started the event many years ago, Harry Kwidzinski, also experienced a tragic loss, making the ceremony Thursday night at Nathan Strong Park, even more significant.
SOCIETY
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
qchron.com

Let there be lights ...

After going away last year because of the pandemic, holiday nights are back in Forest Hills to usher in the holiday season for shoppers and businesses. Leslie Brown, president of the Forest Hills Chamber of Commerce, said funding last year was an issue. This year, according to Brown, the business community stepped up. She thanked Rachel Kellner of Aigner Chocolates and Eileen Arabian of Dee’s Wood Fired Pizza and Kitchen, among their neighboring businesses on Metropolitan Avenue, for their efforts. “Now we have Austin Street, Continental Avenue and Metropolitan Avenue all lit up and ready for the holiday season and holiday shoppers,” Brown said in a press release.
SOCIETY
Woodlands Online& LLC

Lucia Light

Lucia light will be at Bliss tomorrow, Nov 23. You can book one hour or 30 minutes. Lucia light combines flashing and constant light to stimulate temporary EEG brain wave patterns. The white light passes through your closed eyes to the pineal gland. Stimulating the pineal gland, taking you on a visual journey unique to each individual.
ENTERTAINMENT

