Marc Gasol Returns to Spain to Play For Girona

By Brook Smith
Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lakers traded Marc Gasol to the Memphis Grizzlies this past September. The move was largely based around salary cap space as Los Angeles saved over $10 million in potential luxury tax fees with the move. But there was also just not a spot for Gasol...

