On this episode of "Broncos Country Connected," with the Broncos' wide receiving corps set for years to come, the Denver7 crew discusses what the Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick contract extensions might mean for the future of the franchise. Then, Ryan Harris joins Alexis Perry to break down the top five plays from the first 10 games of the season. Later, learn how Tyrie Cleveland and Melvin Gordon III give back to the community by being a mentor for kids who need them most. Be sure to catch the original airing of "Broncos Country Connected" every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. MT on Denver7 (KMGH-TV).

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO