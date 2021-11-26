Plot details for Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’ revealed

Warner Bros. has finally dropped a first-look reveal trailer for its leaked crossover platform fighting game MultiVersus, and it’s launching for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S sometime in 2022. The free-to-play brawler features the likes of Shaggy from Scooby-Doo, Jake the Dog from Adventure Time, Batman and Superman from the DC universe, Arya Stark from Game of Thrones, and more, with even more fighters set to be revealed in the future. It’s developed by Player First Games, featuring server-based rollback netcode, cross-play support, and cross-progression. The studio promises to deliver “content-filled seasons” with more characters and costumes in the future, but you can take a look at the already revealed roster below.
