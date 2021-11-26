ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plot details for Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’ revealed

Cover picture for the articleWhile everyone knows the initial idea behind Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’ would be focusing on a younger version of the caped crusader, exact plot details were being kept top secret. That is until now, Warner Bros has released the synopsis for the Robert Pattinson led version of the DC...

