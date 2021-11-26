Lonesome Lake & Mount Kinsman

Registration is required for this activity. Join us hiking the two 4000 footers, Mt Osceola (4,340') and East Osceola (4,156'). Total distance 8.3 mile out-and-back with elevation gain ~2800 ft. This hike is rigorous and strenuous, hike involves rough footing, including scramble. Our pace will be moderate (~1.5 to 2 mph). All leaders and participants must bring a mask on the hike for emergency purposes but are not required to wear it during hiking. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
