The Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation Department has announced that the Recreation Center will have adjusted hours during the Thanksgiving holiday week. On Wednesday, the Recreation Center will be open from 6:00 am to 5:00 pm and will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. The Recreation Center will open again on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 10:00 am and close at 5:00 pm. Family Swim will be open from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm on days the Recreation Center is open.

JACKSON, WY ・ 7 DAYS AGO