MSGT Sid Higashi, retired Air Force, of Success, Mo., passed away Nov. 23, 2021, in Columbia Hospital at the age of 83. His wife, Mary Ellen, and stepdaughter, Elyse, were with him via Zoom camera several minutes before his Angel took him to his new home in Heaven. Sid was born in Stockton, Calif., June 22, 1938, to Sadaki and Aiko (Kuge) Higashi. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Michio; and sister, Rubie.

HOUSTON, MO ・ 23 HOURS AGO