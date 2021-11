Ohio Army National Guard Spc. Michaela Nelson, who went missing in late October, has been found alive. James Terry, a private investigator working the case on behalf of her dad, said police found her around noon ET Tuesday in her gray 2016 Dodge Charger, which had broken down in Columbus. A police statement said a detective found her in apparent good health but took her to the hospital for a physical and mental health evaluation shortly thereafter for a "precautionary examination."

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO