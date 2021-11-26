ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

The Amazon Black Friday sale CONTINUES! Here are the 35 best deals you don't want to miss - including top offers on Apple AirPods, Fitbits and Shark vacuum cleaners

By Emily Knott For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Products featured in this Mail Best article are independently selected by our shopping writers. If you make a purchase using links on this page, MailOnline may earn an affiliate commission.

Grab your wallet because the Amazon Black Friday 2021 is well underway, and it's the best day of the year to grab a bargain. The retailer has slashed prices on thousands of items across its site on everything from homeware and technology to toys and beauty.

There's still time to score up to 73 per cent off top-rated hair tools from Remington, Revlon and Toni & Guy, and up to 62 per cent off household cleaning and home, such as Shark, Vielda, Karcher and Finish.

The annual shopping spectacular, which is running for 48 hours, is also a great time to save on smart home devices. There are so many top-selling products on sale, including Fire TV sticks and Amazon Echo smart speakers, with the retailer offering entertainment bundles that consist of two complementary smart home devices with up to 59 per cent off.

And some products are at their lowest price yet, with Amazon offering competitive pricing on Apple AirPods, Oral-B electric toothbrushes and Shark vacuum cleaners.

Ahead we've rounded up the best deals you don't want to miss on Amazon today in its Black Friday sale, and we will continue to reveal the hottest offers, so check back here to see what to shop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AzHWx_0d7ZEje000

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner with Pet Hair Kit, Single Battery, Scarlet Red, Amazon Exclusive [IZ201UKTSB]

You can now save £211 (53 per cent) on the Amazon exclusive Shark stick vacuum cleaner. Equipped with the brand's finest technology, including Flexfology and DuoClean floorhead, the stick vacuum glides across carpets and hard floors with no need to stop.

It has a run time of up to 40 minutes, and as it's cordless, there will be fewer tripping hazards. Plus, you don't have to worry about sudden unplugging.

£188.99 (save £211) Shop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xFeUC_0d7ZEje000

Entertainment Pack: FireTV Stick (includes TV controls) with Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

The retailer is offering two of their best smart home devices for under £30 - that's a saving of 62 per cent. The now bestselling Entertainment Pack includes an Echo Dot (3rd Generation) and a Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote.

£29.98 (save £50) Shop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pb7pD_0d7ZEje000

Make whole-home cleaning easier than ever with this powerful Shark Upright vacuum cleaner that's packed with innovative technologies. Perfect for deep cleans, the XL dust cup gives you the freedom to clean more between empties.

£179.99 (save £200) Shop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mByhs_0d7ZEje000

Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case (2021)

Now their lowest price, there has never been a better time to shop the Apple AirPods Pro with a MagSafe charging case (2021). Featuring active noise-cancelling, adaptive EQ and customised silicone tips for a reduced price of £185, they're ideal if you're commuting or need water resistance for the gym.

£185 (save £54) Shop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yK6ig_0d7ZEje000

A healthier cooking method, the Tower air fryer cooks your food in no time using just heat and a powerful fan. Food is crispy and crunchy without the need to use oil. You'll be able to use the appliance for cooking everything from chicken nuggets and roast potatoes to sausages and frozen churros - not just chips.

£40.99 (save £29) Shop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20FuWf_0d7ZEje000

Now on sale for its lowest price ever, the Waterpik Ultra Professional Water Flosser uses a fine, high-pressure jet of water and pulsations to remove trapped debris directly between the teeth where regular flossing can't reach. It'll feel like you just left the dentist.

£47.99 (save £20) Shop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OVuKX_0d7ZEje000

It's not Christmas without a box of Celebrations so why not prepare ahead and snap up this bulk box for just £13.99? The bulk box contains just over 2.4 kg of individually wrapped chocolate bars, including all the favourites like Mars, Twix, Snickers, Bounty, Galaxy, Galaxy Caramel, Maltesers Teasers and Milky Way.

£13.99 (save £7.51) Shop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q4x6h_0d7ZEje000

Whether you're looking to replace your mop and bucket or want to clean dirty floors in no time at all, leave it to this bestselling Shark Smartronic Deluxe Klik N' Flip Steam Mop that's on sale for under £100 at Amazon. It will make light work of dirty floors, deep cleaning them in record time using only the power of steam.

£99 (save £50.99) Shop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3shtjq_0d7ZEje000

If your lawn is less than perfect, the CityMower18 is a lightweight cordless lawnmower can help. It's designed for easy urban lawn care and is now 41 per cent off in the Amazon Black Friday sale. With three cutting heights, 32cm blade width and a cordless design, you'll be able to tackle your lawn without running out of cable or cutting through the wire.

£160 (save £109.39) Shop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WllU9_0d7ZEje000

With a saving of 62 per cent on Amazon (that's better than Prime Day), these bestselling dishwasher tablets' powerful formula removes stubborn stains and even baked-on food, leaving your dishes and cutlery sparkling clean.

£9.99 (save £16.01) Shop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GfjVN_0d7ZEje000

This deal includes a full-featured 7" HD tablet, a kid-proof case in either pink, blue or purple with kickstand, parental controls, a two-year worry-free guarantee and one year of Amazon Kids+.

£49.99 (save £50) Shop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fsPlR_0d7ZEje000

Experience Oral-B Smart 6 from the brand that brought you the first-ever connected rechargeable toothbrush. The sleek handle of the Smart 6 electric toothbrush improves your brushing habits.

£59.99 (save £160) Shop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K7xTS_0d7ZEje000

Whether you want to increase your steps, monitor distance on runs, or even keep in touch with your family, a Fitbit is one of the most popular trackers to opt for. The Fitbit Versa 2 comes fully charged out of the box and is easy to set up. It's compatible with any smartphone, has a long battery life (up to a week on a full charge) and plays music while alerting you to call and text notifications from your phone.

£99 (save £100.99) Shop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fJ9yr_0d7ZEje000

The bestselling large Cadbury Dairy Milk 850g bar is now under a fiver. A popular gift choice for birthdays, thank you's, and Christmas presents, it's the ultimate cocoa-fuelled treat for any chocolate lover. And there's plenty to go around too.

£5.90 (save £4.09) Shop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A4vZI_0d7ZEje000

See, hear and speak to anyone at your door from anywhere with the battery-powered Ring Video Doorbell; it's now it's lowest price with 22 per cent off.

Get instant notifications via your smartphone when visitors press your doorbell or trigger the built-in motion sensors, and connect to a real-time live view. Plus, the two-way microphone and speaker allows you to speak with whoever is on your doorstep.

£67 (save £22) Shop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uOvyM_0d7ZEje000

Disinfecting high-touch surfaces helps keep everyone healthy and safe, and now Amazon is making it easier and cheaper with its bulk-buy offer of Dettol Wipes.

£14.89 (save £4.61) Shop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K8HfD_0d7ZEje000

With its 8-inch display and up to 64GB storage capacity, the Fire HD tablet is great for reading, browsing the web, watching videos and listening to music. It now comes with USB C for easier charging and is 30 per cent faster thanks to its 2.0 GHz quad-core processor. And did we mention it's now 56 per cent off?

£39.99 (save £50) Shop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PlWNM_0d7ZEje000

If you're looking for a reliable leaf blower to clear your garden, you're in luck as the number one bestselling Hyundai 3-in-1 Leaf Blower is on sale with 32 per cent off. Lightweight, versatile and powerful the electric leaf blower, vacuum and mulcher from Hyundai, is ideal for tidying up the grounds and gardens throughout the year.

£37.99 (save £18) Shop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EIyj7_0d7ZEje000

Philips Lumea Prestige IPL - Hair Removal Device+ Satin Compact Pen Trimmer (Model BRI949/00)

This laser hair removal IPL machine promises to achieve long-lasting hair removal safely in your home. The Philips SmartSkin Sensor measures your skin tone and indicates the optimal setting for you. After 12 treatments, you can enjoy six months of hair-free, smooth skin.

£279.99 (save £170.01) Shop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3snwtc_0d7ZEje000

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls)

With this TV stick you can enjoy brilliant picture with access to 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+. User can also launch and control their favourite movies and TV shows with the Alexa Voice Remote. Use the dedicated power, volume and mute buttons to control your compatible TV, soundbar and receiver.

£24.99 (save £25) Shop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jwDTh_0d7ZEje000

Perfect for all skin types, the CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser can be used daily without disrupting the skin barrier or leaving the skin feeling tight and dry, as it contains three essential ceramides that nourish and repair skin. It's also formulated with hyaluronic acid, which helps bind moisture to the skin.

£6.30 (save £3.20) Shop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ecHFa_0d7ZEje000

This bestselling under-eye concealer is described as being just as creamy and blendable as more expensive counterparts, while also offering long-lasting coverage.

£4.94 (save £4.05) Shop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24bV1Q_0d7ZEje000

Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

Back down to its lowest price ever - and the same deal seen last year - the Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is now 53 per cent off for Black Friday. Following a buy one get one free promotion, which has since ended, the retailer has slashed the price of the smart speaker from £39.99 to £18.99.

£18.99 (save £21) Shop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ITtpV_0d7ZEje000

The Ring Stick Up Cam Battery by Amazon is an indoor and outdoor battery-powered security camera with motion detection and two-way audio that lets you monitor your home day and night.

You'll be able to see, hear and speak to people and pets in your home through your smartphone using the Ring app with live view and two-way audio features.

£59 (save £30) Shop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K2zOp_0d7ZEje000

This window vacuum cleaner from Karcher sucks up excess moisture whilst cleaning, leaving windows, tiles, mirrors and shower screens spotless and streak-free with minimal effort required. The rechargeable handheld vac has a powerful lithium-ion battery lasting up to 35 minutes, cleaning 105m² in just one charge.

£54.99 (save £55.38) Shop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cJrak_0d7ZEje000

If you're looking for an easy way to serve up a hearty winter stew or casserole, then look no further! Perfect for busy parents, slow cookers not only allow you to get on with your everyday life but are also super handy for batch-cooking pie fillings and freezer meals too.

£30.99 (save £29) Shop

How to find the best deals in the Amazon Black Friday sale

Lightning Deals and Top Deals are expected to be some of the best offers during the event and are only available for a limited time and while stocks last.

These products are expected to sell out fast, so the best time to check for Lightning Deals is first thing in the morning. You'll then have time to research the product and set yourself reminders for when the best Lightning Deals start.

The easiest way to preview, track and shop Lightning Deals is by receiving deal alerts on your smartphone via the Amazon App. Go to the Amazon App menu, tap Settings, and then Notifications to turn on Watched and Waitlisted Deals. You can then add upcoming deals to your watchlist, which will push notifications on your phone when the deal is about to go live. Further information can be found here.

Another quick way to find the best deals is by browsing categories you know you're interested in and regularly buy from.

And this year, the retailer has handpicked the best deals with an orange badge labelled 'Top Deal'. These items on sale will be at their lowest price of the year.

Customers can also check out the new Amazon page, where you can discover personalised promotions. Once you log in, you will be able to see all personalised promo codes, offers and free trials you are eligible for.

Comments / 0

Related
People

Amazon's Secret Overstock Outlet Is Packed with Massive Furniture Discounts Up to 70% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. With so many places to shop for furniture, it often feels difficult to choose where to shop, especially if you're on the hunt for discounts. With Amazon's secret outlet, you won't have to search too far to find incredible deals in just about every category, including electronics and books. Right now, the furniture department is overflowing with discounts that are too good to miss out on.
HOME & GARDEN
Telegraph

Walmart finally released the rest of its Black Friday deals, sales start Nov. 22

Walmart has officially announced that Black Friday is a November-long event. Last year, due to the ongoing pandemic, Walmart separated their Black Friday sales into three separate events, with all of their good deals available online. This was created as an effort to avoid massive crowds in stores during a pandemic, and it's returning in 2021.
SHOPPING
CNET

There's a hidden section of Amazon that has even lower prices

Black Friday deals are already ramping up, but if you're an Amazon Prime member, there are comparable deals to be had year round -- deals that you may not even be aware of. This shopping hack is really a separate section of Amazon's website called Amazon Warehouse deals, where the retail giant houses only discounted items. And not a lot of people know about it. Plus, if you're a Prime member, you can still get free two-day shipping (one of the membership perks), too.
RETAIL
Digital Trends

This portable solar generator is only $300 at Amazon for Black Friday

So you’ve finally decided to take the leap and plan out a big outdoor adventure. However, you want to bring a few electronic gadgets with you – your phone for emergencies, maybe some speakers for music, and a laptop in case you need to do work. How do you charge all of them when you’re in the woods? You can keep all these devices juiced up by picking up this portable power station that is one of the best Amazon Black Friday deals. The Jackery Explorer 300 is a top-notch portable battery that you can get for just $300 today, which is $50 off the original price of $350. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best Black Friday deals for thriving in the outdoors.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Airpods#Amazon Black Friday#Vacuum Cleaners#Fitbits#Mailonline#The Amazon Black#Remington#Revlon#Toni Guy#Vielda#Amazon Echo#Amazon Exclusive#Flexfology#Duoclean Floorhead
Syracuse.com

Oprah’s Favorite Things List: Here are the best 2021 holiday gifts and where to buy them right now

Oprah’s Favorite Things 2021 List is finally here, ready to solve all of your shopping conundrums for the fast-approaching holiday season. The annual shopping list from Oprah Winfrey was posted Monday to OprahDaily.com, and the full list became available on Amazon at the same time. It includes a whopping 110 items personally recommended by Oprah, and almost guaranteed to include the perfect gift for someone on your shopping list.
SHOPPING
EatThis

Costco Just Put These 7 Items on "Early Black Friday Savings"

There is no better place to prepare for the upcoming festive occasions than Costco. Whether you're picking up bakery favorites or searching for final glimpses of soon-to-be-discontinued items, there is plenty to pick up at the warehouse. This year Costco is helping get us into the holiday spirit even more...
RETAIL
SPY

The Best Black Friday Appliance Deals: Save Thousands at Samsung, Home Depot, Target & More

Table of Contents Samsung Black Friday Appliance Deals The Home Depot Appliance Deals Nutribullet – Save 25% Sitewide for Black Friday The Best Macy’s Black Friday Appliance Deals The Best Amazon Black Friday Appliance Deals The Best Walmart Black Friday Appliance Deals The Best Target Black Friday Appliance Deals Lowes Appliance Deals Black Friday is almost here! If you’re a regular SPY reader, then you’ve already seen our main roundups of the year’s best Black Friday Tech Deals and the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals overall. Typically, Black Friday is a great time to save on big-ticket items like new 65-inch TVs or refrigerators, and we’ll be...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
SFGate

This 40-inch Smart LED TV is only $128 at Walmart

It’s incredible how affordable smart TVs can be these days, and if you’re in the market for a new or additional one for your home, it’s hard to beat this onn. 40" LED Roku Smart TV, which is just $128 at Walmart starting Nov. 22. This onn. 40” LED TV...
TV SHOWS
SPY

Walmart Just Dropped Ridiculous Cyber Monday Deals: Get 65-Inch TVs for $500, Ninja Blenders for $99

Table of Contents Best of the Best… LOL Surprise Clubhouse Set LG C1 Series OLED TVs Save $100 on Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Apple Watch Deals at Walmart Apple iPad Deals at Walmart Home & Kitchen Deals… Top Tech Deals at Walmart… Beauty & Grooming Deals at Walmart… Deals on Toys and Games at Walmart… Happy Cyber Monday! Savvy Walmart shoppers will tell you that the best deals are already live, and some of the biggest discounts have already come and gone. It’s no secret that this year all of the big box retailers launched their Black Friday deals early. In fact, Walmart officially launched its Black Friday 2021 sale all the...
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Apple Watch Series 7 just got a price cut at Amazon for Black Friday

As we continue to move through the early Black Friday shopping season, discounts on all sorts of cool tech are popping up. Today, Amazon is offering some awesome Black Friday smartwatch deals, among them a $10 discount on the Apple Watch Series 7, specifically the GPS model with green aluminum case and clover-colored sport band. It’s marked down to $390 currently, and fast, free delivery is in play for Amazon Prime members.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

You won’t find a better cheap 70-inch TV Black Friday deal than this

You’re here because you want to see the best 70-inch TV deal we’ve found while scouring all of these crazy Black Friday deals and holiday sales. Right now at Best Buy, you can pick up this 70-inch Hisense 4K TV for just $550, saving you $300 on the usual price. It’s easily one of the best Black Friday TV deals, but also one of the best Black Friday deals overall, that you can shop today. This is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your home cinema setup for less than you’d ordinarily pay. You can check out that deal below, or keep reading for more info on the Hisense 70-inch we picked out!
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

Black Friday Weekend Is Here: These Are the Best Deals to Shop Online Right Now

Black Friday weekend is here and there are thousands of deals that are still live, with new savings on 4K Smart TVs, robot vacuums, fitness accessories and smart home devices. Brand name laptops, headphones and speakers are also expected to be on sale — many from brands that rarely offer discounts. A survey from retail data and coupon site, RetailMeNot, found that 83% of shoppers plan to get an early start on their holiday shopping this year, making Black Friday weekend a perfect opportunity to finish off your holiday list. Here’s what to know about the best Black Friday weekend deals for...
SHOPPING
SPY

Amazon Is Offering Major Cyber Monday Discounts — Get 50% Off Toys & Games, $20 Blink Security Cameras

We’re all trying to get a head start on shopping this year. There’s a lot of reasons for that. First of all, all sorts of shipping delays going on right now means our packages may take longer to arrive, but also, the earlier we start, the more time we have to find a great deal on the items on our holiday gift and wish lists. Thankfully, Cyber Monday sales are here and this year, deals are better than ever. Throughout the weekend, you’ll see tons of flash sales and daily deals that we really don’t want to miss, with buys like hundreds...
SHOPPING
Android Headlines

Walmart Has Big Screen Onn. Smart TVs From $128 For Black Friday

Black Friday is quickly approaching and Walmart is kicking things off early with a relatively massive deal available for two “onn.” TVs from the start of its Walmart Black Friday Week deals. In fact, right now, buyers can pick up 40-inch and 70-inch onn. TVs from Walmart for Black Friday at just $128 and $398, respectively.
SHOPPING
Apple Insider

Best Buy Cyber Monday deals discount iPhones, TVs, MacBooks, Beats, and more

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Black Friday weekend continues through to Cyber Monday, and Best Buy is offering a wide variety of deals, including saving up to $900 on an iPhone 13 Pro and up to $500 on select MacBook Pro models.
ELECTRONICS
Apartment Therapy

Amazon Just Launched Black Friday Tech Deals That Include the Apple Watch and AirPods

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you’re anything like me, come November, you start making a running list of items you want to shop for during Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. There’s just something about the prospect of scoring a deal that allows you to feel a little freer to splurge on holiday gifts for loved ones (okay, and yourself) and there is no better time to get major savings than during these special promotions.
ELECTRONICS
Telegraph

Best Dyson Black Friday 2021 deals: top early offers on upright and cordless vacuum cleaners

The Black Friday sale is the perfect time to invest in a big ticket item you've had your eye on all year – be it a new TV, laptop, or a Dyson cordless vacuum cleaner. Since the advent of their bagless vacuum, the British company has become synonymous with innovative design – a reputation they uphold to this day. When The Telegraph's Abigail Buchanan tested the best cordless vacuum cleaners on the market, the Dyson V15 Detect won the top spot. If you want a powerful, lightweight and amazingly high-tech cordless vacuum cleaner, that's the model to have on your list for this year's Black Friday sale.
ELECTRONICS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

267K+
Followers
7K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy