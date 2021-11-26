ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks Insiders Podcast: Previewing Seahawks at Washington

By Seahawks.com
seattle Seahawks
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Seahawks head east for Monday Night Football...

www.seahawks.com

Comments / 1

The Spun

The Seahawks Announce They’ve Released A QB

The Seattle Seahawks waived quarterback Jake Luton from their practice squad on Monday, making room for tight end Tyler Mabry. Luton had been with the Seahawks since early September. He was briefly promoted to the active roster last month as a backup to Geno Smith when Russell Wilson missed time with an injury.
NFL
On3.com

Seahawks make critical decision on quarterback Russell Wilson

The Geno Smith Show is coming to an end for the Seattle Seahawks. Quarterback Russell Wilson was activated from injured reserve on Friday, the Seahawks announced. Wilson suffered two injures in his middle finger on Oct. 7 and hasn’t played since. He had a tendon rupture and a dislocation, and the initial recovery timeline was six weeks.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson’s horrific Seahawks season gets even worse with surprising detail

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson’s season has been anything but smooth. Not only has Wilson had to deal with missing extended time due to injury for the first time in his career, but his Seahawks have plummeted down the standings, currently 3-8 and last in the NFC West. However, this surprising detail makes Wilson and the Seahawks’ season look even worse.
NFL
FanSided

3 Seahawks who should be looking for new homes in 2022

The Seattle Seahawks are very unlikely to make the playoffs in 2021 and need to rebuild some. One of the most frustrating things about this season, one in which Seattle was once again expected to be good enough to make the postseason, is how parts of the team assumed to be good before the season haven’t been good at all.
NFL
ClutchPoints

3 teams that need to pick up Adrian Peterson ASAP

After almost a year-long break, veteran running back Adrian Peterson found his way back to the league once again after being signed by the Tennessee Titans in early November. Due to the season-ending injury of star rusher Derrick Henry, Mike Vrabel needed the contribution of the 36-year-old who eventually saw action in three games.
NFL
Barnstable Patriot

First look: Seattle Seahawks at Washington Football Team odds and lines

The Seattle Seahawks (3-7) will take on the Washington Football Teams (4-6) for the Monday night matchup to wrap up Week 12. Their game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET at FedExField Below, we look at the Seahawks vs. Washington odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions.
NFL
Field Gulls

Seahawks somehow open as 2-point road favorites at Washington Football Team

The Seattle Seahawks (3-7) sit 15th in the NFC standings after consecutive losses to the Green Bay Packers and Arizona Cardinals. Their next game won’t be against an actual Super Bowl caliber team, but rather the Washington Football Team (4-6), who’ve won back-to-back games including against the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFL
The Associated Press

Wilson, struggling Seahawks visit Washington on Monday night

SEATTLE (3-7) at WASHINGTON (4-6) Monday, 8:15 p.m. EST, ESPN. BETTING LINE: Washington by 1, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Seahawks 5-5; Washington 3-7. SERIES RECORD: Washington leads 12-9. LAST MEETING: Seahawks beat Washington 20-15 on Dec. 20, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. LAST WEEK: Seahawks lost to Cardinals...
NFL
seattle Seahawks

Wednesday Round-Up: Alex Collins Listed As Seahawks' 'Most Important Non-QB' By The Athletic

Good morning, 12s. Here's a look at what's happening today – Wednesday, Nov. 24 – for your Seattle Seahawks. Second-stringers in the NFL are crucial, and running back is probably the position where having a capable backup is most important. Due to injuries and just wanting to give the starter a few snaps off, most teams employ two or three running backs who expect multiple carries per game -- and the Seahawks are no different.
NFL
seattle Seahawks

Seahawks Rewind Podcast: Seahawks Lose 23-13 vs. Cardinals

The struggles on offense continued for the Seahawks in a 23-13 loss to the Cardinals at home. Let's rewind. Subscribe and listen to the Seahawks Rewind podcast. Steve Raible Interview (01:25) Pete Carroll Postgame Presser (11:44) Jamal Adams Postgame Presser (28:19) Jordyn Brooks Postgame Presser (39:02) Tyler Lockett Postgame Presser...
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

NFL insider drops massive bomb on Russell Wilson’s future with Seahawks

The 2021 NFL season has been going extremely poorly for the Seattle Seahawks. Even following the return of superstar quarterback Russell Wilson from injury, the team has shown no signs of life. At this point in time, making the playoffs seems like a nearly impossible outcome for Seattle. Not only...
NFL
NBC Washington

One Number to Know Heading Into Washington's Week 12 Meeting With Seahawks

One number to know for WFT's Week 12 meeting vs. Seattle originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Before every one of Washington's matchups for the 2021 season, Pete Hailey will present one number to know for that particular battle. Here's what's on his mind, and what should be on your...
NFL
seattle Seahawks

What The Seahawks Said Following Their 17-15 Loss To The Washington Football Team

Re-live Each Game With The Seahawks Rewind Podcast. "It was a really frustrating trip, forced to come all the way out and hang in the game. We didn't play very well, complimentary at all. But, to have a chance to be right there at the end. I'm really proud of the way these guys keep battling and fighting hard, and doing what we need to do to hit the heck out of people and make things happen when we get a chance. But the results just aren't coming. We can't get these games won. I'm not accepting it, and I'm not taking a sideways step. I'm not stepping anywhere but forward. We're going to keep driving to get the very next chance we get and go get a win and get going. And I don't expect these guys, at any time, to do anything but that. Just want to keep stepping forward, keep moving, and battling our way through it. It's been really frustrating obviously, but we're just not going to accept it. We just want to keep going."
NFL

Comments / 0

