Good Tuesday to you all. Mild day here in Denver, slightly overcast, windy. Avs finishing up practice right about now, then they’ll board a plane bound for Vancouver, in Beautiful British Columbia. A wondrous place, if you haven’t been there. If you do go, you must go to the Salmon House on the Hill – probably my favorite restaurant of any on the road. I’m pretty sure it’s Joe Sakic’s all-time favorite restaurant too. We’ve talked about it a lot. Not only incredible salmon on grilled cedar planks, but amazing views of the harbor below. Also, bring your wallet. A bit pricey, but you won’t regret it.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO