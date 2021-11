Oakland County Probate Judge Kathleen A. Ryan finds herself in trouble with the law. The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office charged her with domestic assault and battery. The Wixom Police Department said officers responded to a 911 call Wednesday afternoon and found "probable cause" that Ryan of Wixom allegedly committed assault and battery against a man "with whom she had a dating relationship," according to the police release, The Detroit News reports. The man had minor injuries and refused medical treatment at the scene, police said.

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO