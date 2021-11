The 49ers can feel somewhat thankful they’re traveling to Florida to face the Jaguars in the second half of the season when the weather won’t be too hot. San Francisco 49ers fans may remember back at the very beginning of the 2019 season when the team had to travel to Florida for a Week 1 showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the heat and humidity of a late-summer game in early September could have easily impacted the wear and tear on the players.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO