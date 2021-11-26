ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

UN, foundation launch foster care for migrant kids in Mexico

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.N. Commission on Refugees and a private foundation announced a sort of foster-care program Friday to place about 120 unaccompanied minor migrants with Mexican families for up to two years.

Foster families of the type known in the United States don’t generally exist in Mexico; adoption laws are extremely strict and children in shelters or orphanages are almost always placed with relatives.

Mexico has seen refugee and asylum applications shoot up this year to over 108,000; about 18,000 are children and around 1,000 were not accompanied by a relative.

Up to now, those kids had been placed at child welfare shelters. As of 2020, Mexican law forbids holding children at migrant detention centers.

Isabel María Crowley of the Juconi Foundation said children deserve to be with familie, and noted, “It costs less to have a child in foster care than in a child welfare agency.”

The pilot program aims to train and certify about 120 foster parents by 2022 to house kids for between six months and two years.

Giovanni Lepri, the Mexico representative of the U.N. refugees agency, said the program is starting small but could be expanded. “I don’t think there is any better protection than a home,” Lepri said.

Participating foster parents will have to go undergo training to ensure a safe and healthy environment for the kids. They will receive a small stipend.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Why Mexico is not prepared for the migrant caravan

A single issue has dominated the US-Mexico relationship in recent years: immigration. For President Donald Trump, it was almost the only lens through which the White House considered its relationship with its neighbour to the south. Now, under President Joe Biden, migration remains the priority as record numbers make the...
IMMIGRATION
UPI News

Haiti gang releases 2 of 17 abducted U.S., Canadian missionaries

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- About a month after they were abducted by a gang in Haiti, two of 17 Christian aid missionaries have been released on the Caribbean island, officials say. The missionaries were kidnapped by the Haitian 400 Mawozo gang on Oct. 16. The group includes 16 U.S. missionaries and on Canadian. There are several children in the group, including an infant.
PUBLIC SAFETY
cbslocal.com

Love For Child Kids Camp Helps Bring Love, Understanding, Trust To The Lives Of Foster Care Children

Southfield (CW50) – There are thousands of children who go through the foster care system each year. A lot of these children come from lives of abuse, abandonment, and neglect. These children have a life based on trauma, and that trauma can have an impact on their trust of others, especially adults. These kinds of lives leave them feeling lost and without understanding of why it happened to them.
KIDS
AFP

600 migrants traveling in two trailers rescued in Mexico

Some 600 migrants from 12 countries were rescued in Mexico as they traveled crammed into two tractor-trailers, the country's National Migration Institute said on Saturday. The 145 women and 455 men, who hailed from not only Central America but also Africa and the Indian subcontinent, were found in the southeastern state of Veracruz, the institute said in a statement. The vast majority were from Central America with 401 from Guatemala alone. Dozens were from Honduras and Nicaragua while a total of 37 were from Bangladesh, six were from Ghana, and one person was from India and Cameroon, the institute added. The migrants were traveling "crammed" into the trailers of two trucks, said Tonatiuh Hernandez, the local head of the Human Rights Commission.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Foster Parents#Foster Families#Ap#The U N Commission On#Mexican#The Juconi Foundation#U N
Reuters

Caravan migrants accept Mexico visa deal to disperse

TAPACHULA, Mexico (Reuters) - Thousands of migrants in southern Mexico have accepted a government offer to quit a U.S.-bound caravan in exchange for Mexican visas, officials said on Tuesday night. The caravan is one of two large groups of migrants, many from Central America and the Caribbean, that left the...
IMMIGRATION
ABQJournal

PNM, CYFD ease stress of foster care kids

When children come into the care of the state Children, Youth and Families Department, they’re able to bring only a few items with them, and those possessions are often stuffed into a plain garbage bag. On Thursday, CYFD and the Public Service Company of New Mexico kicked off their joint...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KUTV

Help kids in foster care by purchasing a car at Murdock Auto

KUTV — The following web text was provided by Murdock Auto. Al's Sporting Goods, Utah Foster Care, and Murdock Auto Team have joined forces for the 2nd Annual Season of Giving!. A portion of the proceeds from every new car purchased from Murdock Auto Team in November will go to...
ADVOCACY
Columbus Telegram

Foster care - bringing stability, more to youth

The need for foster families is always present, but Nanette Simmons said the COVID-19 pandemic has presented new challenges for Nebraska's foster care and adoption systems in the last two years. Simmons is an administrator for the Nebraska Department Health and Human Services' Children and Family Services (CFS) department. "There...
FOSTER, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Mexico City
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
United Nations
abc17news.com

Mexico breaks up second migrant march

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities say a group of hundreds of mainly Haitian and Central American migrants who had started walking north have agreed to be separated and taken by bus to several cities to get humanitarian visas. The migrant march had originally set out on Nov. 18 with about 2,000 migrants from the southern city of Tapachula. Migrants have grown tired of waiting for visas in Tapachula, near the Guatemala border, where many say they can’t find work. Mexico’s National Immigration Institute said the migrants had agreed to stop their march Tuesday, and video showed many of them boarding buses to other cities in central and western Mexico.
IMMIGRATION
mypaperonline.com

Volunteers urgently needed to help children in foster care

Shortly after a child enters into the Passaic County foster care system, they are paired with a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteer to ensure that their unique needs are met and that they are on the way to a safe and permanent home. Unfortunately, as we head into the...
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
outreachmagazine.com

How to Raise Awareness and Care for Adoptive and Foster Families

Adoption is a beautiful and complex picture of the gospel that nonetheless arises from tragedy. November is National Adoption Month. This topic is deeply personal to me for a number of reasons. I’m an adoptee from Romania and grew up with five internationally adopted siblings. Currently, my husband and I are in the process of an international adoption from India. Additionally, I’ve spent almost a decade of my career working on child welfare policy, and I’ve volunteered as CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate for children and youth in foster care).
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
everythinglubbock.com

173 children in Lubbock foster care available for adoption

LUBBOCK, Texas– Earlier this year, the Children’s Home of Lubbock celebrated over 1,000 adoptions since they opened in 1954. According to the foster care agency, there are currently 173 children that are available for adoption in Lubbock. Josh Galindo, the adoptive home recruiter for the Children’s Home of Lubbock said...
LUBBOCK, TX
duke.edu

Duke Clinic Supports Children in Foster Care

​They say timing is everything and Lindsay Terrell, MD, knows that saying rings true. Terrell is the clinical director for the Duke Foster Care Clinic. She and her colleagues aim to connect with children who enter foster care within one week. They hope to match the child, the foster family and the biological family with resources as soon as possible to ensure long-term health.
DURHAM, NC
wfyi.org

Foster youth program to help connect with health care

An Indiana nonprofit that works with youth aging out of the foster care system will establish a new health focus. Foster Success recently announced its new Health and Well-Being program to help teens and young adults transition from pediatric to adult health care. It can often be difficult for former foster youth to access health care because of issues like insurance, lack of documentation and trauma.
ADVOCACY
norfolkneradio.com

Gov. Ricketts encourages adoptions as number of kids in foster care increases

LINCOLN - Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts has proclaimed November as Adoption Awareness Month. During a press conference at the Capitol, Ricketts encouraged those thinking about adoption to adopt and be that forever family for a child. He said last year there were 360 adoptions and so far this year the...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

666K+
Followers
354K+
Post
304M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy