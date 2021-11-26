ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egypt suspends direct flights with South Africa due to COVID concerns - state news agency

CAIRO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Egypt suspends direct flights to and from South Africa due to concerns about a new variant of the COVID-19 virus, the state news agency (MENA) reported on Friday. (Reporting by Enas Alashray;)

First cases of worst-ever Covid-19 variant reported in Europe

The first case of the Covid-19 ?Nu? variant has been detected in Belgium, according to local media reports corroborated by a leading doctor, who said the health authorities have handled two 'suspicious? samples. "We are currently analyzing two suspicious samples," Marc Van Ranst, a leading virologist whose laboratory works closely...
U.S. issues 'Do Not Travel' COVID-19 warning for Germany, Denmark

WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department on Monday advised against travel to Germany and Denmark because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in those countries. The CDC elevated its travel recommendation to "Level Four: Very High" for...
Omicron: Passengers from South Africa were not tested and ‘got home in normal way’, Sajid Javid admits

Air passengers from South Africa were not tested on arrival on Friday, despite fears they could be carrying the Omicron variant, Sajid Javid has conceded.They travelled on from airports in normal ways – including on public transport – and were only then asked to take Covid tests and to go into isolation if they tested positive, the health secretary said.It means the UK does not know how many arrivals from South Africa were infected – after a staggering 10 per cent of people on one flight into the Netherlands did test positive.Quizzed on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show, Mr...
US announces travel restrictions over new Covid-19 variant

No cases of the new Omicron variant have yet been identified in the United States, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In a statement Friday, the CDC said any cases would be identified quickly through the nation's variant surveillance system. "We are working with other U.S....
Omicron variant has made it to North America

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Doctors in Canada have confirmed the first known case of the Omicron variant in North America. The country’s minister of health said on Sunday that two cases of the COVID-19 mutation had been discovered....
Covid variant Omicron keeps spreading with cases found in Australia

The new Omicron coronavirus variant is rapidly spreading around the world, with two cases detected in Australia, even as more countries tried to seal themselves off by imposing travel restrictions.Health officials in Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales, said two passengers who arrived in Sydney from southern Africa on Saturday evening had tested positive for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.Both people were asymptomatic, fully vaccinated and in quarantine, NSW Health said. Another 12 passengers from southern Africa were also in 14 days of hotel quarantine, while around 260 other passengers and aircrew have been directed to isolate.The Australian...
Covid forces rugby teams and golfers in South Africa to race for flights home

Cardiff and the Scarlets say they are struggling to fly their teams back from South Africa despite securing a charter plane. The two Welsh regions, along with Munster and Zebre Parma, have been in the country preparing to play back-to-back matches in the United Rugby Championship (URC). Those fixtures have since been postponed after South Africa was added to the UK Government’s red travel list.
U.S. bans travel from South Africa due to COVID-19 variant

WASHINGTON – Beginning Monday, the United States will ban travel from South Africa and 7 other African nations by non-US citizens following the discovery of a COVID-19 variant. Officials have named the variant “omicron.” A World Health Organization panel has classified it as a highly transmissible virus of concern. The...
Philippines bans flights from South Africa, others, due to B.1.1.1529 coronavirus variant

Philippines officials announced the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) approved on Friday the temporary suspension of inbound flights from South Africa, Botswana, and other countries with local cases or with the likelihood of occurrences of the new B.1.1.1529 coronavirus variant. This includes Namibia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini, and Mozambique, which are adjacent...
61 arrivals from South Africa test positive for COVID-19

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — A total of 61 people who arrived in the Netherlands on two flights from South Africa on Friday tested positive for the coronavirus and were in isolation on Saturday as the world anxiously sought to contain a highly transmissible new coronavirus variant. Further tests are now...
