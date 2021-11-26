Egypt suspends direct flights with South Africa due to COVID concerns - state news agency

The new Omicron coronavirus variant is rapidly spreading around the world, with two cases detected in Australia, even as more countries tried to seal themselves off by imposing travel restrictions.Health officials in Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales, said two passengers who arrived in Sydney from southern Africa on Saturday evening had tested positive for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.Both people were asymptomatic, fully vaccinated and in quarantine, NSW Health said. Another 12 passengers from southern Africa were also in 14 days of hotel quarantine, while around 260 other passengers and aircrew have been directed to isolate.The Australian...

